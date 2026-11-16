ISI-Backed Terror Outfit Owns Responsibility For Punjab Policeman’s Murder, Police To Verify Claims
Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan claimed responsibility for shooting dead Punjab Police head constable Vinod Kumar
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Chandigarh: Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), a group allegedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjab Police head constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur in a viral poster. Senior police officials said all possible aspects of the case are currently under investigation.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha said a poster claiming responsibility for the murder had gone viral on social media and that police were examining it. “All possibilities are being investigated, and the exact motive behind the head constable’s murder will only be determined following a thorough probe,” he said at a press conference.
The poster attributes Kumar’s killing to TTH and warned police personnel and security forces of attacks in future. “We will kill less on the streets and more in homes,” it reads.
Sinha confirmed the incident as a murder committed using gunfire. But he ruled out any links to the vehicle-snatching and abduction cases being circulated on social media.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded across Punjab, and multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators.
Kumar (42) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Mankaur bypass in Gurdaspur, officials said on Monday. Police launched a murder investigation after his family alleged he was shot dead during a robbery.
The deceased, Vinod Kumar (42), was posted in Sujanpur and had recently been promoted. He was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Jahankhelan. The resident of Krishna Nagar village was returning home from an assignment in Sangrur when the incident occurred.
According to the family, Kumar called his brother, Ram Lal, around 9.15 pm on Sunday to inform him that he had reached near Purana Shala and asked to be picked up at the bypass in 15 minutes. “When Ram Lal arrived at the spot, Kumar was missing. Following a search by relatives and locals, his body was found nearby,” they said.
Ram Lal, the deceased's brother, alleged that Kumar had injuries on his body which indicated he had been shot dead. “His personal belongings were also missing, which raised our suspicions of a robbery-motivated killing,” they said.
The DGP Sinha said that an ex-gratia grant of Rs one crore from the government and an insurance payout of Rs one crore from HDFC Bank will be provided to the family.
"While money can never be a substitute for a human life, it is our duty to support the families of our martyrs and ensure they are not left to suffer or struggle. This great sacrifice by the martyr will continue to inspire us forever," he said.
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