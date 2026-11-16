ETV Bharat / bharat

ISI-Backed Terror Outfit Owns Responsibility For Punjab Policeman’s Murder, Police To Verify Claims

File photo of deceased head constable Vinod Kumar ( Special Arrangement )

Chandigarh: Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), a group allegedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjab Police head constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur in a viral poster. Senior police officials said all possible aspects of the case are currently under investigation.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha said a poster claiming responsibility for the murder had gone viral on social media and that police were examining it. “All possibilities are being investigated, and the exact motive behind the head constable’s murder will only be determined following a thorough probe,” he said at a press conference.

The poster attributes Kumar’s killing to TTH and warned police personnel and security forces of attacks in future. “We will kill less on the streets and more in homes,” it reads. A copy of viral poster (Arrangement) Sinha confirmed the incident as a murder committed using gunfire. But he ruled out any links to the vehicle-snatching and abduction cases being circulated on social media. Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded across Punjab, and multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators. Kumar (42) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Mankaur bypass in Gurdaspur, officials said on Monday. Police launched a murder investigation after his family alleged he was shot dead during a robbery.