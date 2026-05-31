ETV Bharat / bharat

ISI Asks Terror Sympathisers To Join National Political Parties To Escape Crackdown: Officials

Srinagar: In a move aimed at evading security crackdown and investigation into terror incidents, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has asked its established network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir to infiltrate mainstream national political parties, officials said on Sunday.

The ISI is also trying to recalibrate its strategy by making desperate attempts to revive dormant, locally-founded terror outfits from the early 1990s to give an "indigenous colour" to terrorist violence and mask the direct involvement by Pakistan, which is facing constant monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) -- the global watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.

According to officials of the central security agencies, recent interrogation of OGWs arrested by Srinagar police showed that some of them were part of national political parties. By embedding terror sympathisers, who provide critical logistical support, recruitment and funding to terror outfits, in legitimate political structures, the ISI hopes to shield its assets from the ongoing operations by security forces.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the strategy stems from a sense of desperation and explained that the ISI is running out of options because their conventional terror groups are under intense pressure from security forces and the local support base for newer proxy outfits has shrunk significantly.

By trying to resurrect old names and blending their workers into mainstream politics, they are attempting to capitalise on a historical narrative to lure a new generation of youth while buying political immunity for their operatives. According to officials, when an OGW is cornered during cordon and search operations, they often attempt to flash basic membership cards of national political parties in a futile bid to escape the dragnet.

Security officials have noted that this tactic has evolved over the decades as suspects routinely used voter identity cards to evade police in the late 1990s, and later tried to use Aadhar cards to dodge deep investigations. The officials made it clear that no political leadership has ever stepped in to save such people.