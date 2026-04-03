ISB Hyderabad Inaugurates Ramoji Auditorium Honouring Sri Ramoji Rao
The auditorium has been constructed with a contribution of Rs 30 crore from the Ramoji Foundation towards infrastructure development at ISB.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art auditorium has been inaugurated at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Friday in memory of the late media baron and founder of the Ramoji Group, Sri Ramoji Rao.
Named the Ramoji Auditorium, the facility has been built with world-class amenities and a seating capacity of 450. It was inaugurated by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ch Kiron in the presence of his family members. Among those present were Margadarsi Managing Director (MD) Sailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay, and other family members and ETV MD Bapineedu.
ISB representatives welcomed the family, followed by planting Parijata sapling on the auditorium premises. The family later unveiled the plaque of the Ramoji Auditorium.
The auditorium has been constructed with a contribution of Rs 30 crore from the Ramoji Foundation towards infrastructure development at ISB. Equipped with advanced facilities, it features intelligent lighting systems, an integrated learning management system, and dedicated guest lounges. The venue is designed to host international conferences, research seminars, special lectures and other academic events.
At the event organised in the auditorium, Ch Kiron, along with ISB faculty members, lit the ceremonial lamp. ISB Chairman Harish Manwani, Dean Madan Pillutla, Professor Ram, and industrialists GV Prasad and Srini Raju also attended the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Kiron expressed pride in the auditorium being named after Ramoji Rao, describing him as a lifelong learner who remained committed to knowledge until his last breath.
ISB Chairman Harish Manwani spoke about the difference between donation and commitment. He spoke about Ramoji Rao’s family that exemplifies dedication to society. He also recalled the influence of Eenadu and said that it played a crucial role in reaching Telugu audiences during his corporate career.
ISB Professor Ram noted that Ramoji Rao left a lasting impact on society through his work and vision.
The programme concluded with ISB representatives presenting a memento to members of the Ramoji family.
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