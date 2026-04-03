ETV Bharat / bharat

ISB Hyderabad Inaugurates Ramoji Auditorium Honouring Sri Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art auditorium has been inaugurated at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Friday in memory of the late media baron and founder of the Ramoji Group, Sri Ramoji Rao.

Named the Ramoji Auditorium, the facility has been built with world-class amenities and a seating capacity of 450. It was inaugurated by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ch Kiron in the presence of his family members. Among those present were Margadarsi Managing Director (MD) Sailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay, and other family members and ETV MD Bapineedu.

ISB Hyderabad Inaugurates Ramoji Auditorium Honouring Sri Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat)

ISB representatives welcomed the family, followed by planting Parijata sapling on the auditorium premises. The family later unveiled the plaque of the Ramoji Auditorium.

The auditorium has been constructed with a contribution of Rs 30 crore from the Ramoji Foundation towards infrastructure development at ISB. Equipped with advanced facilities, it features intelligent lighting systems, an integrated learning management system, and dedicated guest lounges. The venue is designed to host international conferences, research seminars, special lectures and other academic events.