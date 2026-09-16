ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Your Mosquito Repellant Safe?

Meerut: Are you burning cheap mosquito incense sticks or coils at home to get relief from mosquitoes? If so... be careful! Even the slightest carelessness can be detrimental to the health of your family as many toxic and locally produced elements peddled as mosquito repellents can enter your lungs, leaving you vulnerable to serious illnesses.

Experts say that many incense sticks and mosquito coils contain pesticides and insecticides pyrethrin or prallethrin, along with charcoal or wood shavings to help them burn slowly. Burning these coils releases fine particles and gases like formaldehyde, which are inhaled.

“Various studies have been conducted on this subject worldwide, including one abroad in 2004 and another here in 2014. These studies have also been published worldwide,” said Dr Virottam Tomar, a senior chest specialist in Meerut.

He informed that burning a coil in a closed room can deplete oxygen and increase carbon monoxide, leading to respiratory problems or suffocation. Continued use can also cause asthma, bronchitis and eye irritation.

The expert said that it is especially harmful for children and the elderly. Hence, it is important to check the Central Insecticide Registration (CIR) approval number on the products.