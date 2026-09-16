Is Your Mosquito Repellant Safe?
Experts say that many incense sticks and mosquito coils contain pesticides and insecticides that can cause cancer or other breathing ailments.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Meerut: Are you burning cheap mosquito incense sticks or coils at home to get relief from mosquitoes? If so... be careful! Even the slightest carelessness can be detrimental to the health of your family as many toxic and locally produced elements peddled as mosquito repellents can enter your lungs, leaving you vulnerable to serious illnesses.
Experts say that many incense sticks and mosquito coils contain pesticides and insecticides pyrethrin or prallethrin, along with charcoal or wood shavings to help them burn slowly. Burning these coils releases fine particles and gases like formaldehyde, which are inhaled.
“Various studies have been conducted on this subject worldwide, including one abroad in 2004 and another here in 2014. These studies have also been published worldwide,” said Dr Virottam Tomar, a senior chest specialist in Meerut.
He informed that burning a coil in a closed room can deplete oxygen and increase carbon monoxide, leading to respiratory problems or suffocation. Continued use can also cause asthma, bronchitis and eye irritation.
The expert said that it is especially harmful for children and the elderly. Hence, it is important to check the Central Insecticide Registration (CIR) approval number on the products.
Most mosquito repellent incense sticks contain meperfluthrin, an unregistered insecticide.
“The toxic chemicals entering our lungs and then the bloodstream cause various types of cancer. They can cause lung cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer and even elsewhere. They also have a mental impact, reducing a person's consciousness and adversely affecting all organs in the body,” said Dr Tomar.
He said that most incense sticks, primarily used for domestic mosquito control. contain dangerous chemicals and should not be used. The Home Insect Control Association (HICA) has even written a letter to the government on this matter. Campaigns have been launched to control the use of such incense sticks sold under various names from time to time.
“Mosquito incense sticks containing unregistered insecticides have been identified. Periodic campaigns are carried out to ensure that no such incense sticks are sold,” said Rajiv Kumar, District Agriculture Protection Officer in Meerut.
He warned that illegal and toxic mosquito incense sticks sold in the market are causing serious lung injuries and life-threatening diseases like cancer. Doctors and experts have only one advice — reject these chemical-laden products and use 100 per cent safe mosquito nets.
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