ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is This New & Improved Air India After Privatisation?' DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Stuck At Delhi Airport For 3 Hours

Hyderabad: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday slammed Air India after he was stuck for three hours due to unavailability of parking bay and dearth of ground staff at Delhi Airport. Questioning whether this was the 'new and improved' Air India, Maran alleged of 'chronic chaos' in the aviation sector.

Taking to his official X handle, Maran said flight AI2832 took off from Chennai at 6:50 am and landed in Delhi at 9:20 am. After landing at Delhi Airport, he was stuck on the taxiway for an hour as no parking bay was available. Then, he was trapped inside the aircraft for another two hours since no ground staff turned up. Maran said there were six MPs among the passengers who were on this flight.

"This is the 'new and improved' Air India after privatisation? Chronic chaos in aviation. Zero accountability. A Union Government that looks the other way," he wrote.