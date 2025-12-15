'Is This New & Improved Air India After Privatisation?' DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Stuck At Delhi Airport For 3 Hours
Dayanidhi Maran asks whether it's sheer incompetence or deliberate attempt to let aviation sector rot to clear the runway for a “favoured” new entrant.
December 15, 2025
Hyderabad: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday slammed Air India after he was stuck for three hours due to unavailability of parking bay and dearth of ground staff at Delhi Airport. Questioning whether this was the 'new and improved' Air India, Maran alleged of 'chronic chaos' in the aviation sector.
Taking to his official X handle, Maran said flight AI2832 took off from Chennai at 6:50 am and landed in Delhi at 9:20 am. After landing at Delhi Airport, he was stuck on the taxiway for an hour as no parking bay was available. Then, he was trapped inside the aircraft for another two hours since no ground staff turned up. Maran said there were six MPs among the passengers who were on this flight.
AI2832: Took off from Chennai at 6:50 AM, landed in Delhi by 9:20 AM.— Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) December 15, 2025
Then 1 hour stuck on the taxiway—no parking bay available. Another 2 hours trapped inside the aircraft—no ground staff turned up.
Six Members of Parliament were among the passengers on this flight.
This is…
"This is the 'new and improved' Air India after privatisation? Chronic chaos in aviation. Zero accountability. A Union Government that looks the other way," he wrote.
The DMK MP asked whether it was incompetence or an attempt to make way for a 'favoured' new entrant by allowing the sector to rot. "One can’t help but ask: is this sheer incompetence — or a deliberate attempt to let the sector rot to clear the runway for a “favoured” new entrant?" he asked.
Air India has frequently come under the scanner over safety and service standards following a series of technical glitches and hygiene issues.
Earlier on December 4, Anoushka Sharma, musician and daughter of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, took to Instagram to voice her anger at Air India after her sitar was damaged in transit.
On November 27, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj slammed Air India Express after he was left stranded for hours at Guwahati airport due to prolonged fight delay. Taking to his X handle, Siraj alleged that despite repeated enquiries, the airline failed to provide any explanation for the delay.
