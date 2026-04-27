ETV Bharat / bharat

Is The Law Mandating Minimum Wages Really In The Interest Of The Working Class?

Hyderabad: Is the law on minimum wages in the interest of the working class or is it an impediment? Around 64 per cent of India’s work force is getting paid an amount that is less than the one mandated by the law governing minimum wages. In 14 major Indian states, 40-79 per cent workers earn less than the minimum wage and a significant number are missing out on job opportunities that require a written contract between the employee and employer along with places where working conditions are determined by government regulations.

These are some of the hard facts brought out in a recent report by Foundation for Economic Development (FED). The report titled ‘Minimum Wages hurt the most vulnerable workers’, comes at a time when the issue of wages of the working class has taken a centrestage, amid agitations taking place in various places across North India.

47% Workers Will Still Be Underpaid

The report, released on April 23, said that even if the salaries of 40-79 per cent of workers, who are deprived of the mandated minimum wages, are increased by 30 per cent, 47 per cent of workers will still be paid less than the mandated amount.

In such a situation, their employment would become illegal. It further said that if the government strictly enforces the provisions of the law governing minimum wages, millions will face a major crisis as the companies will not be able to pay them in accordance with the law.

The report says, “When the law mandates what employers cannot afford, the result is not higher wages. The result is fewer jobs, more informality, and a shrinking of the very sectors that could have lifted millions out of poverty and into better wages.”

The report contends that when a legal wage is set above what workers can produce, firms have nine realistic options, and only one of them — paying the higher wage — delivers the outcome the policy intends. The other eight options are lay off low productivity workers, automation, shutdown, exit labour intensive sectors, relocate to Vietnam or Bangladesh, relocate to a lower wage state, hire only high skilled workers and push workers into informality.

“This matters most for those at the bottom. The cruel irony of a minimum wage set too high is that it does not protect the most vulnerable worker. It prices them out of the labour market entirely, leaving them no better option than casual, unprotected, informal work,” it points out.

'Minimum Wages Worsens Conditions For Workers'

The authors of the report have concluded saying, “Therefore we see that the minimum wage, far from preventing worker exploitation, actually creates worse conditions for workers. Our choice is between a high minimum wage that excludes the most vulnerable workers from the formal economy, and a realistic wage policy that gives those workers a genuine foothold.”

The report has underlined that the minimum wage set by the government in India is much higher (approximately 1.7 times) than actual earnings. The law makes it unviable for the owners of small companies and industries are unable to cope with it.

The result is that 88 per cent of the country's workforce is compelled to work in informal (without documentation) industrial units which is much higher than the approximately 67 per cent in Vietnam, 56 per cent in Thailand, Bangladesh or Mexico. This means that the problem is worse in India than in these countries.

The authors have underlined India adds eight to ten million new workers to its labour force every year. “The manufacturing and labour-intensive sectors that could absorb them, require competitive wage structures to grow. So long as minimum wages remain set far above what these sectors can bear, workers are denied the first step on the economic ladder: A formal job, a legal wage, and the chance to build a better life,” they have asserted.

The document says that India will do far more for its workers by making it easier to create jobs than by continuing to mandate 'protections' that hinder job creation.

The report notes that industries that require machinery investment (such as automobiles or steel) are growing at a rate of 13-14 per cent, while sectors that require more manual labour like footwear, textiles, and leather are growing at only 7-9 per cent.

It mentions that in developed countries like the US, the minimum wage is only 26 per cent of the average income while in Japan, Canada, and the UK, it is 46-59 per cent. This makes it easier for companies to comply with minimum wage laws.

'Minimum Wages Are Set Much Higher Than Actual Market Earnings'