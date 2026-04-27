Is The Law Mandating Minimum Wages Really In The Interest Of The Working Class?
A Foundation for Economic Development report contends that the law is not in the interest of the workers and has pushed majority towards informal employment
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Is the law on minimum wages in the interest of the working class or is it an impediment? Around 64 per cent of India’s work force is getting paid an amount that is less than the one mandated by the law governing minimum wages. In 14 major Indian states, 40-79 per cent workers earn less than the minimum wage and a significant number are missing out on job opportunities that require a written contract between the employee and employer along with places where working conditions are determined by government regulations.
These are some of the hard facts brought out in a recent report by Foundation for Economic Development (FED). The report titled ‘Minimum Wages hurt the most vulnerable workers’, comes at a time when the issue of wages of the working class has taken a centrestage, amid agitations taking place in various places across North India.
47% Workers Will Still Be Underpaid
The report, released on April 23, said that even if the salaries of 40-79 per cent of workers, who are deprived of the mandated minimum wages, are increased by 30 per cent, 47 per cent of workers will still be paid less than the mandated amount.
In such a situation, their employment would become illegal. It further said that if the government strictly enforces the provisions of the law governing minimum wages, millions will face a major crisis as the companies will not be able to pay them in accordance with the law.
The report says, “When the law mandates what employers cannot afford, the result is not higher wages. The result is fewer jobs, more informality, and a shrinking of the very sectors that could have lifted millions out of poverty and into better wages.”
The report contends that when a legal wage is set above what workers can produce, firms have nine realistic options, and only one of them — paying the higher wage — delivers the outcome the policy intends. The other eight options are lay off low productivity workers, automation, shutdown, exit labour intensive sectors, relocate to Vietnam or Bangladesh, relocate to a lower wage state, hire only high skilled workers and push workers into informality.
“This matters most for those at the bottom. The cruel irony of a minimum wage set too high is that it does not protect the most vulnerable worker. It prices them out of the labour market entirely, leaving them no better option than casual, unprotected, informal work,” it points out.
'Minimum Wages Worsens Conditions For Workers'
The authors of the report have concluded saying, “Therefore we see that the minimum wage, far from preventing worker exploitation, actually creates worse conditions for workers. Our choice is between a high minimum wage that excludes the most vulnerable workers from the formal economy, and a realistic wage policy that gives those workers a genuine foothold.”
The report has underlined that the minimum wage set by the government in India is much higher (approximately 1.7 times) than actual earnings. The law makes it unviable for the owners of small companies and industries are unable to cope with it.
The result is that 88 per cent of the country's workforce is compelled to work in informal (without documentation) industrial units which is much higher than the approximately 67 per cent in Vietnam, 56 per cent in Thailand, Bangladesh or Mexico. This means that the problem is worse in India than in these countries.
The authors have underlined India adds eight to ten million new workers to its labour force every year. “The manufacturing and labour-intensive sectors that could absorb them, require competitive wage structures to grow. So long as minimum wages remain set far above what these sectors can bear, workers are denied the first step on the economic ladder: A formal job, a legal wage, and the chance to build a better life,” they have asserted.
The document says that India will do far more for its workers by making it easier to create jobs than by continuing to mandate 'protections' that hinder job creation.
The report notes that industries that require machinery investment (such as automobiles or steel) are growing at a rate of 13-14 per cent, while sectors that require more manual labour like footwear, textiles, and leather are growing at only 7-9 per cent.
It mentions that in developed countries like the US, the minimum wage is only 26 per cent of the average income while in Japan, Canada, and the UK, it is 46-59 per cent. This makes it easier for companies to comply with minimum wage laws.
'Minimum Wages Are Set Much Higher Than Actual Market Earnings'
According to the report, the minimum wages are set much higher than actual market earnings. For permanent employees, this government rate is almost equal to their actual earnings (90 per cent). This means it is easy to pay them according to the law and keep them on permanent employment. But for the self-employed who own their own businesses, the minimum wage is 113 per cent of their earnings, while for daily wage labourers, it is 169 per cent.
Simply put, this means that a regular employee earning Rs 100 per day is very close to the minimum wage (90 per cent) required under the law. It's easy for employers to offer them permanent employment. However, for daily wage workers, the rate is much higher (169 per cent) than their actual earnings. Consequently, employers would have to substantially increase their wages as required by law. This prevents employers from offering them regular jobs on paper. To avoid legal complications, they simply hire them informally.
The report mentions that India employs 20 per cent of the world's workers and yet its global share is only 7 per cent. In the export of clothing, shoes, and other goods, our country lags behind its potential by approximately Rs 6,000 crore. China, with a similar labour force, holds approximately 42 per cent of the global market. This is primarily due to strict labour regulations in India. Setting up a large industry also comes at a significant cost. Consequently, companies prefer to operate in a small way rather than building large factories.
The report mentions that while India has undergone numerous economic reforms over the past 30 years, its dependence on agriculture has not reduced. China and Vietnam have done better in this direction. China has removed 32 per cent of its workers from agriculture and employed them in factories. In India this percentage is only 19 per cent. The reason behind this is the labour market's failure to create permanent jobs in the manufacturing sector. Despite economic growth, workers have not been able to shift from agriculture to industry.
More Permanent Jobs In States With Minimum Wages Aligned With Market Earnings
The FED report has stated that states that have better aligned minimum wages with actual market earnings have better permanent jobs. In states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, one-third, or about 33 per cent, of workers are in permanent jobs. On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, only 12 per cent, or only one in eight workers, holds a permanent job. This clearly indicates a legal barrier between workers' earnings and permanent jobs. Due to strict regulations, companies prefer daily wage workers.
Citing a case study of Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu, the report has stated that if the minimum wages are increased in Karnataka, hiring workers there will become 52 per cent more expensive than in neighboring Tamil Nadu. Currently, Karnataka is only 7 per cent more expensive than Tamil Nadu in this regard. In such a scenario, companies that can move their operations elsewhere will consider leaving Karnataka and relocating to cheaper states like Tamil Nadu, where labour costs will be half.
The authors of the report have come out with some suggestions among which the primary one is that wage negotiations and decisions between workers and employers should be prioritized while ensuring that both parties are satisfied.
“Respect the choices that workers and employers make by freely negotiating wages. A negotiated wage — even if it starts below the current statutory floor — would allow many workers to enter formal employment for the first time, gaining contract and legal protections they currently lack entirely. Workers already earning above the minimum would be unaffected,” the report says.
The document further suggests replacing further minimum wage hikes with wage subsidies. It says that such a measure is fiscally expensive but politically easier and economically sound where the state pays a fixed per-worker subsidy, which, instead of reducing the demand for workers like a minimum wage would, will provide higher demand for workers — while letting rising market wages narrow the gap with the minimum wage.
“A subsidy could bridge the gap between legal wage floors and actual market wages. As market wages rise naturally through growth, the divide between statutory and actual wages will narrow without legislative intervention,” it says.
'Allow National Floor Wage To Reflect Regional Reality'
The third recommendation by the authors is to allow any national floor wage to reflect regional reality. Batting for The Code on Wages, 2019, they have contended that it empowers the Centre to set a national floor wage. “Median wages and productivity vary widely across states — a uniform floor would sit above the median in poorer states with surplus labour, making the majority of their workforces legally un-hireable. Firms weighing India vs. Bangladesh will decide on the all-in cost of labour. A binding national floor would, in many cases, tip that decision against India,” they have pointed out..
The study has listed that India adds eight to ten million new workers to its labour force every year. The manufacturing and labour-intensive sectors that could absorb them require competitive wage structures to grow.
It has further stated, “So long as minimum wages remain set far above what these sectors can bear, workers are denied the first step on the economic ladder: a formal job, a legal wage, and the chance to build a better life.”
It concludes saying, “India will do far more for its workers by making it easier to create jobs than by continuing to mandate 'protections' that hinder job creation.”