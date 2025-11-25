ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is The Centre Taking The Court Lightly?': SC In Suo Moto Case Regarding CCTVs In Police Stations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said custodial violence and death is a "blot" on the system, and quipped at the Centre’s counsel: Is the government taking the court lightly?

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench expressed its discontent with government’s response on a direction to install CCTV cameras in the offices of agencies like CBI, ED and NIA to prevent custodial torture.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said custodial deaths cannot be justified. The bench said 11 deaths were reported in police custody in eight months in Rajasthan, and added, "now this country will not tolerate this. This is a blot on the system. You can't have deaths in custody."

Questioning the Centre as to why it has not filed compliance affidavit in the matter, Justice Nath observed, "The Union is taking this court very lightly. Why?”

Mehta said he was not appearing in the suo motu matter but nobody can take the court lightly, and added that Centre would file the compliance affidavit within three weeks.

During the hearing, the bench also heard submissions of senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, amicus curiae in a separate matter in which the top court had passed an order in December 2020, in which it had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency.

Dave submitted that he has filed a report in the case in which order was passed in December 2020.

"On the last date, we had made certain specific queries from all the states and Union Territories (UTs). Have they responded?" the bench asked.

The bench was informed that in the suo motu case, only 11 states have filed their compliance affidavits.