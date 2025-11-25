'Is The Centre Taking The Court Lightly?': SC In Suo Moto Case Regarding CCTVs In Police Stations
The court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated that 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan in first eight months of 2025
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said custodial violence and death is a "blot" on the system, and quipped at the Centre’s counsel: Is the government taking the court lightly?
The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench expressed its discontent with government’s response on a direction to install CCTV cameras in the offices of agencies like CBI, ED and NIA to prevent custodial torture.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said custodial deaths cannot be justified. The bench said 11 deaths were reported in police custody in eight months in Rajasthan, and added, "now this country will not tolerate this. This is a blot on the system. You can't have deaths in custody."
Questioning the Centre as to why it has not filed compliance affidavit in the matter, Justice Nath observed, "The Union is taking this court very lightly. Why?”
Mehta said he was not appearing in the suo motu matter but nobody can take the court lightly, and added that Centre would file the compliance affidavit within three weeks.
During the hearing, the bench also heard submissions of senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, amicus curiae in a separate matter in which the top court had passed an order in December 2020, in which it had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency.
Dave submitted that he has filed a report in the case in which order was passed in December 2020.
"On the last date, we had made certain specific queries from all the states and Union Territories (UTs). Have they responded?" the bench asked.
The bench was informed that in the suo motu case, only 11 states have filed their compliance affidavits.
Madhya Pradesh has informed the apex court that each police station and outpost is connected to a centralised work station at district control room. "That is something remarkable," the bench said.
Dave said CCTVs were installed in three central probe agencies but the other three are yet to comply with the apex court's direction.
"It's a judgment of the court, we are bound. But having CCTV inside the police stations also is something which can be counterproductive to investigation. Now there is a judgement, we can't argue," Mehta said.
The bench observed that in America, they have live streaming of the footage and added that it is already seized of a matter concerning open air prison.
"You don't need any other system. That is one of the best resolutions to so many problems of overcrowding and regular complaints of violence in jails," the bench said, adding it would also help in reducing the financial burden.
Dave flagged that there was no budgetary allocation done for installation of CCTVs for three central agencies.
"We find that only 11 states have filed their compliance affidavits in the suo motu writ petition. The remaining states and Union territories have not filed their compliance affidavits which include the Union of India also," the bench noted in its order.
The bench gave three weeks' time to the states and UTs, which have not yet filed their compliance affidavits, to do so and scheduled the matter for hearing on December 16.
The apex court in September, this year, had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated that 11 lives were lost in police custody in Rajasthan in the first eight months of 2025, of which seven incidents occurred in the Udaipur division.
The apex court, in a separate matter, in 2018, had ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.
