ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Punjabi Language Facing Neglect In Its Own Cradle?

Chandigarh: Is Punjabi language facing neglect in its own cradle of Punjab? This is the question that has raised its head after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results declared recently by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) recently.

Of the 2.84 lakh students that appeared in Class 10 examination, 1,859 students failed in Punjabi. Similarly, of the 2.65 lakh students that appeared in Class 12 exams, 3,791 failed in the compulsory examination in their mother tongue.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2024 mentioned that only 48% of the Class 5 students could read a Class 2 Punjabi book properly. This figure was 62% in 2018. Sources in Panjab University disclosed that in 2025, only 42 out of 120 seats of MA Punjabi were filled while the remaining 65% remained vacant.

According to a report of the Dean Development Council (DDC), 23 out of 138 colleges in Punjab shut down the BA Punjabi (Honours) course in the last three years.

Many feel that the status of Punjabi has declined because of its lack of connection with employment. The Punjab government made a rule in 2022 that for Group-C and Group-D posts, Punjabi test of Class 10 level will be mandatory and the candidate must score at least 50% marks to make it to the merit list. This is being viewed as candidates making mistakes in the Punjabi language paper which led to this rule.

Many people also feel that Punjabi has not got its due in the digital world. An Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) report said that the content of Indian languages ​​on the internet worldwide is less than 0.1%. This shows that while Punjabi is the ‘state language’ on paper, its hold on employment is weakening in the digital sector.

Talking about the prevailing scenario, Punjabi language expert, writer and social worker Dr. Kulwinder Kaur Minhas told ETV Bharat, "One of the reasons for the plight of Punjabi is the attitude of private schools where children are strictly prohibited from speaking Punjabi and students who do so have to face fines or punishment. The result is that the interest in the language is disappearing among the children. The educational foundation of children is so weak that more than 60% of the students of Class 5 do not even have the basic knowledge of the language. When these same children reach higher classes, they face great difficulties while writing essays or applications in Punjabi."