ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Nepal Landslide A warning For Himalayan Northeast? Geologist Shailendra Borthakur Explains

Tezpur: The massive landslide near Lete village in Nepal's Mustang district on September 27-28 has raised fresh concerns over the geological vulnerability of the Himalayan region, including Northeast India. Experts warn that weak rock formations, intense rainfall, sub-surface water flow and river erosion could together increase the risk of major slope failures in the region.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, noted geologist and former professor of Geography in Darrang College, Tezpur, Shailendra Borthakur, explained the risks and the need for closer monitoring of the Himalayan Northeast.

ETV Bharat: Nepal has witnessed two major natural disasters recently. One was reportedly a glacier-related event, while the latest incident saw an entire section of a mountain collapse. Does this indicate any larger geological instability in the Himalayas? Does the region need to be more alert?

Shailendra Borthakur: To understand this, we first need to understand the geological structure of the Himalayas. The upper layers of the Himalayan mountain system are, in many places, relatively weak and highly sensitive. There are extensive formations consisting of conglomerates, sand, soil and rocks of different sizes. From Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India to Nepal, Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram, the entire Himalayan and adjoining mountain region is geologically sensitive. Many of these rock formations are relatively soft and can be destabilised quickly. There is a very close relationship between these rock formations and water flow.

ETV Bharat: How rainfall and movement of water affect a mountain's stability?

Shailendra Borthakur: When rain falls, the water moves through different pathways. A portion flows over the surface, another portion infiltrates into the ground and moves as sub-surface flow, while another part contributes to groundwater.

Inside a mountain there are different layers that can absorb and transmit water. Rainwater gradually infiltrates through these layers. But when there is prolonged or intense rainfall, these layers can become saturated.

Once the water-holding capacity of these layers is exceeded, water moves further downward and increases pore-water pressure within the mountain slope. The lower portion of the slope can become highly saturated, weakening the stability of the overlying material.

Under such conditions, the possibility of a landslide or hill slope failure increases. In the case of Nepal, heavy rainfall, saturation of the lower portions of the mountain, sub-surface water movement and river erosion can act together to create conditions favourable for a major landslide.

ETV Bharat: How significant is the possibility of such large-scale landslides in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast India?

Shailendra Borthakur: The possibility certainly exists. The mountainous regions of Northeast India are also geologically sensitive. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, along with other Himalayan regions, have areas where the rock formations are relatively weak. Sub-surface water movement is particularly important in these areas. If the lower portions of mountain slopes remain saturated because of prolonged rainfall or other factors, the possibility of large-scale slope failures increases. The situation can become more serious when river erosion is also taking place. Rivers continuously erode the lower portions or foot of mountain slopes. This gradually weakens the foundation of the slope. If intense rainfall and sub-surface water movement occur at the same time, the possibility of a large slope failure can increase significantly.

ETV Bharat: What happens when huge quantities of soil, rocks and debris from a landslide enter a river?