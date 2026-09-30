Is Nepal Landslide A warning For Himalayan Northeast? Geologist Shailendra Borthakur Explains
Shailendra Borthakur calls for stronger identification and mapping of landslide-prone areas, better early-warning systems and scientifically planned infrastructure development, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Tezpur: The massive landslide near Lete village in Nepal's Mustang district on September 27-28 has raised fresh concerns over the geological vulnerability of the Himalayan region, including Northeast India. Experts warn that weak rock formations, intense rainfall, sub-surface water flow and river erosion could together increase the risk of major slope failures in the region.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, noted geologist and former professor of Geography in Darrang College, Tezpur, Shailendra Borthakur, explained the risks and the need for closer monitoring of the Himalayan Northeast.
ETV Bharat: Nepal has witnessed two major natural disasters recently. One was reportedly a glacier-related event, while the latest incident saw an entire section of a mountain collapse. Does this indicate any larger geological instability in the Himalayas? Does the region need to be more alert?
Shailendra Borthakur: To understand this, we first need to understand the geological structure of the Himalayas. The upper layers of the Himalayan mountain system are, in many places, relatively weak and highly sensitive. There are extensive formations consisting of conglomerates, sand, soil and rocks of different sizes. From Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India to Nepal, Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram, the entire Himalayan and adjoining mountain region is geologically sensitive. Many of these rock formations are relatively soft and can be destabilised quickly. There is a very close relationship between these rock formations and water flow.
ETV Bharat: How rainfall and movement of water affect a mountain's stability?
Shailendra Borthakur: When rain falls, the water moves through different pathways. A portion flows over the surface, another portion infiltrates into the ground and moves as sub-surface flow, while another part contributes to groundwater.
Inside a mountain there are different layers that can absorb and transmit water. Rainwater gradually infiltrates through these layers. But when there is prolonged or intense rainfall, these layers can become saturated.
Once the water-holding capacity of these layers is exceeded, water moves further downward and increases pore-water pressure within the mountain slope. The lower portion of the slope can become highly saturated, weakening the stability of the overlying material.
Under such conditions, the possibility of a landslide or hill slope failure increases. In the case of Nepal, heavy rainfall, saturation of the lower portions of the mountain, sub-surface water movement and river erosion can act together to create conditions favourable for a major landslide.
ETV Bharat: How significant is the possibility of such large-scale landslides in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast India?
Shailendra Borthakur: The possibility certainly exists. The mountainous regions of Northeast India are also geologically sensitive. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, along with other Himalayan regions, have areas where the rock formations are relatively weak. Sub-surface water movement is particularly important in these areas. If the lower portions of mountain slopes remain saturated because of prolonged rainfall or other factors, the possibility of large-scale slope failures increases. The situation can become more serious when river erosion is also taking place. Rivers continuously erode the lower portions or foot of mountain slopes. This gradually weakens the foundation of the slope. If intense rainfall and sub-surface water movement occur at the same time, the possibility of a large slope failure can increase significantly.
ETV Bharat: What happens when huge quantities of soil, rocks and debris from a landslide enter a river?
Shailendra Borthakur: A landslide can bring a huge quantity of soil, sand, rocks and other material into a river. The river transports these materials in different ways. Large rocks and boulders may roll or move along the river bed. Finer particles are carried in suspension, which we call suspended load. Very fine or soluble materials may be transported in dissolved form. Large rocks and sediment may take a considerable amount of time to travel downstream. Some material remains deposited on the river bed and can be remobilised later during periods of high flow or flooding. Therefore, a major landslide in the mountains can have consequences far beyond the immediate location of the landslide.
ETV Bharat: If riverbank erosion and landslides occur simultaneously, could that increase the risk for Assam and the Brahmaputra basin?
Shailendra Borthakur: Yes, there can certainly be an impact. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are closely connected with the mountainous regions of the Himalayas and Northeast India. Water and sediment generated in the mountain regions eventually enter the Brahmaputra basin. If landslides increase in the mountains, the quantity of sediment and debris entering rivers can also increase. This can alter the riverbed and, in certain locations, affect the river's flow characteristics and sediment-carrying capacity. At the same time, continuous riverbank erosion can weaken the lower portion of a mountain or river valley slope. If this is combined with sub-surface water movement and heavy rainfall, the possibility of slope failure can increase.
ETV Bharat: Why does riverbank erosion sometimes continue even after the peak rainfall period?
Shailendra Borthakur: Sub-surface water movement plays an important role here. Not all rainwater immediately reaches the river. A portion infiltrates into the ground and is stored in different water-bearing and water-transmitting layers. This water gradually moves through the subsurface and eventually emerges into rivers and riverbanks. As a result, the soil and geological material along the riverbank can remain saturated even after rainfall has reduced. If the riverbank has already been weakened by erosion, this continued sub-surface water movement can further reduce its stability. That is why erosion may continue for some time even after the period of intense rainfall.
ETV Bharat: Can human interventions such as embankments, dykes and other river-control structures influence these natural processes?
Dr Shailendra Borthakur: If the natural flow of a river is altered through engineering structures, the direction and pressure of water flow can change. Embankments, dykes and other structures can, in certain circumstances, alter the natural flow pattern and increase erosion pressure in particular locations. These cannot be considered purely artificial causes because natural processes continue to operate. However, human intervention can sometimes intensify or redistribute those natural processes. Therefore, before undertaking major infrastructure projects in river valleys or mountainous areas, the local geological and hydrological conditions must be studied carefully.
ETV Bharat: Is climate change and intense rainfall making the situation more vulnerable?
Shailendra Borthakur: Rainfall has a very important relationship with the stability of mountainous regions. When a very large amount of rain falls within a short period, the soil and rock formations can become saturated rapidly. This can increase water pressure within the slope and reduce its stability. The Himalayas themselves are a geologically active and continuously evolving mountain system. Geological processes, rainfall, river erosion and sub-surface water movement interact with one another. Therefore, existing instability in some mountain areas can make them susceptible to landslides. However, every landslide does not have the same cause. Depending on the location, geological structure, rainfall, river erosion, earthquakes and human intervention may all play different roles.
ETV Bharat: What lessons should Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast take from the recent events in Nepal?
Shailendra Borthakur: The level of preparedness and monitoring certainly needs to increase. Particular attention should be given to mountain slopes, river valleys and areas receiving intense rainfall. But monitoring should not be limited to visible changes on the surface. We also need to monitor the movement of water inside mountain slopes, groundwater levels, cracks in rock formations, erosion at the foot of slopes and overall slope stability. Events such as the one in Nepal remind us that the Himalayas are a highly sensitive and dynamic geological system. Therefore, in Arunachal Pradesh and across the Northeast, we need stronger identification and mapping of landslide-prone areas, better early-warning systems and scientifically planned land-use and infrastructure development.
The objective should be not only to respond after a landslide occurs, but to identify the warning signs before a major slope failure takes place.
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