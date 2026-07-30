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Is Jantar Mantar Closed For Protests? Delhi Police Debunks Social Media Claims

The Delhi Police advised citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates.

Is Jantar Mantar Closed For Protests? Delhi Police Debunks Social Media Claims
Security personnel deployed in view of a protest march from the IYC office to Jantar Mantar by the Indian Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Terming the reports "entirely false”, the Delhi Police on Thursday rejected rumours spreading on social media that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests.

The Delhi Police in a post on X said that the claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts. “It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations,” the post said.

“As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue,” the police added.

The Delhi Police further advised citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates. The clarification came amid viral claims on social media that the protest site is locked and closed in the wake of new protest announcements by the Cockrock Janata Party.

Jantar Mantar, a narrow stretch to Parliament, was at the epic centre of the protests demanding accountability for the NEET paper leaks that culminated in the resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest march to Parliament called on July 20 saw police clashing with protesters, with the students alleging police excesses, including the use of pellet guns.

Earlier in the day, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar of the Parliament on Thursday holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students

Also read:

  1. Delhi HC Tells Police To Register Complaint Over Police Excesses During Jantar Mantar Protest After Petitioner Denied Receipt
  2. Delhi Police Asks X To Delete Derogatory Content Against PM, Other Leaders

TAGGED:

NEET PROTEST
DELHI POLICE
JANTAR MANTAR

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