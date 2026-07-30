ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Jantar Mantar Closed For Protests? Delhi Police Debunks Social Media Claims

Security personnel deployed in view of a protest march from the IYC office to Jantar Mantar by the Indian Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Terming the reports "entirely false”, the Delhi Police on Thursday rejected rumours spreading on social media that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests. The Delhi Police in a post on X said that the claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts. “It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations,” the post said. “As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue,” the police added.