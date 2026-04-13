'Inappropriate Timing': Expert Criticises Special Session Amidst Assembly Elections
The expert said the issue is not related to the women's reservation, but it is related to delimitation, reports Santu.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid criticism from the Opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament in the midst of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary argues that this was not an appropriate time to call such a session, as all the political parties are engaged in the election campaigns.
Acharya on Monday has asserted that the issue is not related to the women's reservation, but it is related to delimitation, raising of the strength in the Lok Sabha, which needs to be discussed in detail.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, PDT Achary said, "The issue is whether it is proper to hold a session, discussing and passing the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which has far-reaching significance. This is not women's reservations alone. This is about raising the strength of the Lok Sabha. There are so many problems which are connected with it. Therefore, political parties should get enough time to understand it, study it and then decide whether to support it or oppose it," he said.
Achary asserted that the raising of the strength of the Lower House needs to be studied in detail, and they will have to see whether that balance which existed so far has been maintained, or whether there will be an imbalance in the allocation of the seats. All these things have to be studied in detail.
"I don't think this is a proper time to bring this bill. In fact, they can bring it after the elections. They can have a special session. The point is that MPs and parties should be given enough time to study the Bill. Enough time should be given because it is of very significance. The allocation of Lok Sabha seats for states is a very important kind of Bill," he said.
Referring to Article 82 of the Indian Constitution, the former Secretary, one is to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha and delimit the constituency accordingly, adding that these are two things that need to be done after the completion of the Census.
"Now, in 2026, the Census has started from April 1 onwards. So, once it has started, under Article 82 of the Constitution, raising the strength of the House and re-delimiting the Constituencies can only be done after the completion of the Census. Readjustment of the seats would be done on the basis of the population. Now, they don't exactly know the total population. That would be known only after the Census is completed," said Achary.
He pointed out that the government is doing a very strange thing by taking the 2011 Census as the basis for raising the strength of the Lower House. "Now, after the new Census has started, how can you go back to the previous Census and take that figure as the basis to do something now? 2011 is 15 years back. After 15 years, you are taking that. If they have not started the Census, then one can say, you can make an amendment and take the last Census. But here, the last Census has become irrelevant after the new Census has started. Any move by the government is against Article 82 of the Constitution," he added.
Notably, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a letter to the Floor Leaders of all political parties and urged their support on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, before the three-day special session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to kick off from April 16.
"After extensive deliberations, we have concluded that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. The 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections must be conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said.
He stated this will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust, and will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance.
"I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment. This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality," he said.
However, the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), questioned the ruling dispensation over the timing of holding the session of the Parliament, amid the ongoing polls. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi opined that reservation for women is not the issue here, as that has already been settled.
In an article published in a national daily, Gandhi asserted that the real issue is delimitation, which, based on the information unofficially available, is extremely dangerous and an assault on the Constitution itself. She alleged that the Prime Minister's real intention was to further delay and derail the Caste census.
Reacting to the Prime Minister's letter, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated that this special sitting has been called without taking the Opposition into confidence.
"Your government is seeking our cooperation again without revealing any details on the 'delimitation' going to be done. You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law," he said.
Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "The issue is not women's reservation. The issue is delimitation, representation of states, and the caste census. These are the issues from which the Modi government wants to turn a blind eye and run away."
"The Modi government chose to bring the bill on April 16, 17, and 18, in the middle of election campaigns in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. What about the MPs from these states? Do they not have a constitutional right to campaign? Why not wait until April 29? ," she said.
Attacking the ruling BJP, TMC leader and former MP Saket Gokhale, in a social media post, alleged the Prime Minister has been running a fake and malicious agenda for the last few days, claiming that his government wants “early reservations for women in Parliament”.
In reality, Modi is using women as an excuse to bulldoze his real agenda of delimitation (which is redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in states to benefit the BJP), he alleged.
"When Bengal and Tamil Nadu are going to elections, Modi decides that delimitation will be done before the 2026 Census. Instead of conducting delimitation based on India’s actual population, the Modi government has come up with its own unknown formula," Gokhale said.
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