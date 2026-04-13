ETV Bharat / bharat

'Inappropriate Timing': Expert Criticises Special Session Amidst Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Amid criticism from the Opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament in the midst of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary argues that this was not an appropriate time to call such a session, as all the political parties are engaged in the election campaigns.

Acharya on Monday has asserted that the issue is not related to the women's reservation, but it is related to delimitation, raising of the strength in the Lok Sabha, which needs to be discussed in detail.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, PDT Achary said, "The issue is whether it is proper to hold a session, discussing and passing the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which has far-reaching significance. This is not women's reservations alone. This is about raising the strength of the Lok Sabha. There are so many problems which are connected with it. Therefore, political parties should get enough time to understand it, study it and then decide whether to support it or oppose it," he said.

Achary asserted that the raising of the strength of the Lower House needs to be studied in detail, and they will have to see whether that balance which existed so far has been maintained, or whether there will be an imbalance in the allocation of the seats. All these things have to be studied in detail.

"I don't think this is a proper time to bring this bill. In fact, they can bring it after the elections. They can have a special session. The point is that MPs and parties should be given enough time to study the Bill. Enough time should be given because it is of very significance. The allocation of Lok Sabha seats for states is a very important kind of Bill," he said.

Referring to Article 82 of the Indian Constitution, the former Secretary, one is to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha and delimit the constituency accordingly, adding that these are two things that need to be done after the completion of the Census.

"Now, in 2026, the Census has started from April 1 onwards. So, once it has started, under Article 82 of the Constitution, raising the strength of the House and re-delimiting the Constituencies can only be done after the completion of the Census. Readjustment of the seats would be done on the basis of the population. Now, they don't exactly know the total population. That would be known only after the Census is completed," said Achary.

He pointed out that the government is doing a very strange thing by taking the 2011 Census as the basis for raising the strength of the Lower House. "Now, after the new Census has started, how can you go back to the previous Census and take that figure as the basis to do something now? 2011 is 15 years back. After 15 years, you are taking that. If they have not started the Census, then one can say, you can make an amendment and take the last Census. But here, the last Census has become irrelevant after the new Census has started. Any move by the government is against Article 82 of the Constitution," he added.

Notably, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a letter to the Floor Leaders of all political parties and urged their support on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, before the three-day special session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to kick off from April 16.

"After extensive deliberations, we have concluded that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. The 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections must be conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said.