ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is It A Crime To Be Ambitious... For Someone Without Dynastic Entitlements?': Pranab's Daughter Reacts To Sonia's Memoir

Then President Pranab Mukherjee and then Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the re-launch of the National Herald newspaper in New Delhi on July 1, 2017 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love, the highly-anticipated memoir of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, has expectedly begun ruffling feathers, with people beginning to dissect different segments of the 544-page autobiography.

One of the early responses have come from Sharmistha Mukherjee, the 61-year-old Delhi-based daughter of former President of India and long-time Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away in 2020. The Kathak dancer and choreographer, who has herself published a book on her father's personal diaries and conversations in 2023, called Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers, appeared to have taken to certain passages in Sonia Gandhi's memoir rather unkindly.