'Is It A Crime To Be Ambitious... For Someone Without Dynastic Entitlements?': Pranab's Daughter Reacts To Sonia's Memoir
"Once, when asked whether he wanted to become PM, he very candidly answered that 'any politician worth his salt has this ambition'," she also wrote.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love, the highly-anticipated memoir of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, has expectedly begun ruffling feathers, with people beginning to dissect different segments of the 544-page autobiography.
One of the early responses have come from Sharmistha Mukherjee, the 61-year-old Delhi-based daughter of former President of India and long-time Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away in 2020. The Kathak dancer and choreographer, who has herself published a book on her father's personal diaries and conversations in 2023, called Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers, appeared to have taken to certain passages in Sonia Gandhi's memoir rather unkindly.
Referring to excerpts published by an online media platform, claiming that Gandhi had been "shocked" by Pranab Mukherjee's 2010 hint that he aspired to be the Prime Minister, allegedly suggesting that "it was time for a change at the top" — at a time when Manmohan Singh was the PM — she posted on X: "What's there to get 'shocked' about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that 'ambition' was supported by decades of experience in politics & governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?"
In the past, the daughter has had a series of spats with the Congress party since her father's passing, including an allegation she made in 2024 about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) promising a formal condolence meeting in memory of her father, but never doing so. She has also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a few occasions, claiming that it is her right to hold independent opinion.
Her social media post today also said: "Once, when asked by me whether he wanted to become PM, he very candidly answered that 'any politician worth his salt has this ambition'."
She continued: "My father came from a very humble background. Whatever he achieved in his life was through sheer merit & hard-work. There was no-one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements. If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become Prime Minister, what's wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was 'shocked' by the fact that anyone outside Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to 'hint' it to her?
In this same context, I read that she said she felt 'he never held it against me'. From what I read in his diaries & whatever conversation he had with me, I would like to reassure her that he DID NOT hold it against her or anyone else. He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons & insecurities that all human beings are prone to."
Neither the Congress party, nor the Gandhi family, have responded to the developments so far.
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