Is Dhaka Signalling Continuity In Ties With India Amid Hasina Extradition Issue?

FILE - Protesters throw stones and shout slogans during a standoff with police outside the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the verdict against Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain's assertion on Sunday that ties with India will not be constrained by "a couple of unresolved issues", including the sensitive matter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, seemingly signals Dhaka's intention to maintain strategic continuity despite domestic flux.

His remarks underscore that the political transition in Bangladesh has not altered the fundamentals of a relationship that remains critical for both nations' regional and security interests.

"Whether it is Teesta water or border killings – these will remain alongside the matter of returning Sheikh Hasina. One is not dependent on the other," the Dhaka Tribune quoted Hossain as saying during a Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB)-organised talk titled 'Bangladesh's Foreign Policy: Relevant Role in a Changing World'. “Our interests will remain, and our efforts to secure them will continue. We want them to be returned so that the sentence can be executed. But I don’t think everything else will be stuck because of this.”

At the same time, he said that frustration over Teesta water sharing and border killings was widespread.

Bangladeshi Army soldiers stand guard outside International Crimes Tribunal after security has been beefed up across the country ahead of an expected verdict against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP)

"The previous government that had a warm relationship with India for 15 years – were they able to resolve even one of these two issues?" he asked. "This outward warmth is not the real matter. The real matter is whether our interests were being secured; clearly, they were not. So, I do not want to say there were 'good relations' with India. There was a kind of relationship – it was deep for the government."

Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August last year following a mass uprising against what was dubbed as her authoritarian rule triggered major recalibrations in Bangladesh’s domestic and foreign policy orientations. The transition raised questions about whether the new administration – particularly its interim government and technocratic advisers – would maintain the historically close relationship shared with India during Hasina’s tenure.

Hossain’s comments also come at a time when after Dhaka sought the extradition from India of Hasina after the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity earlier this month. India has said that the request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.