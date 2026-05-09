Is A Lack Of Policy Turning Indian Students Into AI-Dependent Learners?
Experts have warned that students must be trained to use AI responsibly, as nearly half of ChatGPT Indian users are under 24, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : May 9, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Artificial intelligence tools are rapidly becoming a part of daily student life in India, with millions of young users increasingly relying on platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT for assignments, homework help, coding assistance and exam preparation.
A recent study conducted by the University of Delhi found that ChatGPT is now widely used by students for academic work. The survey among Library and Information Science students revealed that 66 per cent respondents would recommend ChatGPT for academics, while 67 per cent cited its free 24/7 availability as its biggest advantage.
The findings reflect a larger nationwide trend. According to OpenAI management, nearly half of ChatGPT users in India are below the age of 24 and primarily use the platform for studies and learning-related tasks.
Leah Belsky, Vice President and General Manager for Education at OpenAI, recently said that India now has the world’s largest student population on ChatGPT. Speaking during the launch of OpenAI’s India-focused education initiatives, she said students are increasingly using AI tools not just to find answers, but also to “explore new ideas” and improve learning outcomes.
From solving mathematics problems and writing essays to coding support and language learning, AI chatbots are increasingly acting as digital study companions for students across the country.
As part of its India expansion, OpenAI plans to provide five lakh paid ChatGPT licenses to government schools and technical institutions in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
OpenAI recently announced plans to open an office in New Delhi, underlining its long-term ambitions in the country. The firm has also partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for long-term research on how AI affects learning outcomes and teaching methods. The collaboration includes funding support worth $500,000 and aims to study how students interact with AI-based educational tools.
Universities yet to frame clear AI policies
While the popularity of AI tools is rising rapidly, institutions are still struggling to create guidelines around their usage.
The University of Delhi study found that nearly 90 per cent of students surveyed said their institutions still lacked formal AI-use policies. At the same time, more than 56 per cent expressed concerns over overdependence on artificial intelligence tools.
The growing use of AI in classrooms has also triggered concerns over plagiarism and AI-generated assignments. Teachers fear students may increasingly rely on machine-generated responses without verifying facts or understanding concepts themselves.
Experts also warn that generative AI systems can sometimes produce inaccurate or misleading information, making digital literacy and responsible use of AI tools increasingly important.
AI disclosure rule for assignments
A Chennai-based Stella Maris College has introduced a new policy requiring students to declare the use of artificial intelligence tools in assignments and projects, reflecting growing concerns around academic integrity and ethical AI usage in education in April 2026.
According to the policy, students must submit a handwritten honour code pledge disclosing any AI assistance used in their work. The college has also created an AI framework that allows limited use of AI for grammar correction and language polishing, while banning fully AI-generated content because of concerns over factual errors and bias. Faculty members said the move aims to encourage transparency and responsible AI use rather than impose a blanket ban on technology.
Students getting addicted to AI tools
Veteran educationist P B Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu, said students are increasingly being pushed towards AI because traditional learning environments often fail to encourage questioning and discussion.
“The students are forced to excessively depend on AI tools. In most families we do not have democratic space. Teaching is replaced by coaching and there is no time available for clarification or discussing new ideas,” he told ETV Bharat.
“Students who are inquisitive are branded and bullied. Even to get clarification or understand meanings of words and concepts in their own subjects, they have no one to help. Some feel they should be first to answer and go to AI tools. These factors basically drive them to AI tools and later they get addicted,” he said.
According to him, overdependence on AI could weaken critical thinking and originality among students. “This will surely affect their critical thinking and drafting skills. Innovations and writing in cultural context will not happen. More technical, standard phrases will be used. This is not good for a growing child,” he added.
AI cannot replace human thinking
Gajendra Babu also warned against treating AI-generated responses as entirely reliable.
“AI tools cannot be accepted as genuine. It has the chance of misleading. For well-grown professionals in critical areas AI may be effective, but for school students they should discuss with teachers, elders and friends. They should not fully depend upon AI,” he said.
“One should understand AI is also a human product. It may be quick but it cannot prescribe solutions to every issue, especially personal or social issues,” he added.
Rejecting the idea of banning AI tools altogether, he said awareness and guidance would be more effective than restrictions. “In today’s technological development anything is possible. Blocking is possible. I don’t think that is the solution. Parents, teachers and elders must help children understand the role of AI and how it may spoil their ability to think in their own way,” he said.
“Children should realise that we are not just consumers. We are humans. We need to grow as humans. It is better AI remains a helping tool and not a dependent tool. Too much dependence will impact mental development and moral behaviour,” he added.
Teachers say AI is changing study habits
Kuriakose VK, principal of St Thomas School in Ghaziabad, said dependence on AI tools is now visible not only among students but also among parents and teachers.
“Not only students but teachers and parents too are relying on AI. It definitely affects thinking, vocabulary, communication skills, spellings and self-research,” he told ETV Bharat.
Comparing AI dependency with overuse of calculators, he said traditional research practices are slowly disappearing.
“It does similar damage calculators did to multiplication and addition tables. Gone are those days when students visited libraries, read books and researched to complete assignments, projects or dissertations. Now they sit at home and use AI,” he said.
Kuriakose also pointed out that institutions globally are struggling to tackle AI-assisted academic submissions.
“Gen Z students are smart enough to escape from detention tools. There are ways and experts to help students who can pay for it. I don’t think institutions can completely block such sites and force students to do everything themselves. Foreign universities have also been struggling,” he said.
Indian students face higher AI detection scrutiny
The debate around AI in education has intensified further because Indian students are reportedly being flagged more often by AI-detection systems.
According to Turnitin’s AI detection data, ChatGPT usage in Indian higher education reportedly grew by 340 per cent between 2023 and 2025. Indian institutions are also seeing some of the world’s highest AI-detection rates, particularly in engineering, MBA and humanities departments.
Experts argue that this is partly because many Indian students use English as a second language and rely on AI tools for language support, grammar improvement and structuring academic work.
The larger ethical question now facing universities is whether AI should be viewed purely as cheating technology or as an academic support tool.
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