ETV Bharat / bharat

Is A Lack Of Policy Turning Indian Students Into AI-Dependent Learners?

A student does an exercise during an artificial intelligence (AI) class at the College Jean Mace in Mulhouse, on March 26, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence tools are rapidly becoming a part of daily student life in India, with millions of young users increasingly relying on platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT for assignments, homework help, coding assistance and exam preparation.

A recent study conducted by the University of Delhi found that ChatGPT is now widely used by students for academic work. The survey among Library and Information Science students revealed that 66 per cent respondents would recommend ChatGPT for academics, while 67 per cent cited its free 24/7 availability as its biggest advantage.

The findings reflect a larger nationwide trend. According to OpenAI management, nearly half of ChatGPT users in India are below the age of 24 and primarily use the platform for studies and learning-related tasks.

Leah Belsky, Vice President and General Manager for Education at OpenAI, recently said that India now has the world’s largest student population on ChatGPT. Speaking during the launch of OpenAI’s India-focused education initiatives, she said students are increasingly using AI tools not just to find answers, but also to “explore new ideas” and improve learning outcomes.

From solving mathematics problems and writing essays to coding support and language learning, AI chatbots are increasingly acting as digital study companions for students across the country.

As part of its India expansion, OpenAI plans to provide five lakh paid ChatGPT licenses to government schools and technical institutions in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

OpenAI recently announced plans to open an office in New Delhi, underlining its long-term ambitions in the country. The firm has also partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for long-term research on how AI affects learning outcomes and teaching methods. The collaboration includes funding support worth $500,000 and aims to study how students interact with AI-based educational tools.

Universities yet to frame clear AI policies

While the popularity of AI tools is rising rapidly, institutions are still struggling to create guidelines around their usage.

The University of Delhi study found that nearly 90 per cent of students surveyed said their institutions still lacked formal AI-use policies. At the same time, more than 56 per cent expressed concerns over overdependence on artificial intelligence tools.

The growing use of AI in classrooms has also triggered concerns over plagiarism and AI-generated assignments. Teachers fear students may increasingly rely on machine-generated responses without verifying facts or understanding concepts themselves.

Experts also warn that generative AI systems can sometimes produce inaccurate or misleading information, making digital literacy and responsible use of AI tools increasingly important.

AI disclosure rule for assignments

A Chennai-based Stella Maris College has introduced a new policy requiring students to declare the use of artificial intelligence tools in assignments and projects, reflecting growing concerns around academic integrity and ethical AI usage in education in April 2026.

According to the policy, students must submit a handwritten honour code pledge disclosing any AI assistance used in their work. The college has also created an AI framework that allows limited use of AI for grammar correction and language polishing, while banning fully AI-generated content because of concerns over factual errors and bias. Faculty members said the move aims to encourage transparency and responsible AI use rather than impose a blanket ban on technology.

Students getting addicted to AI tools

Veteran educationist P B Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu, said students are increasingly being pushed towards AI because traditional learning environments often fail to encourage questioning and discussion.

“The students are forced to excessively depend on AI tools. In most families we do not have democratic space. Teaching is replaced by coaching and there is no time available for clarification or discussing new ideas,” he told ETV Bharat.