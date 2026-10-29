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Irregularities In MAWS Jobs: DVAC Raids 25 Locations Linked To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Nehru

The Madras High Court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the ED, which had initially flagged the scam in October 2025.

A file photo of former DMK Minister KN Nehru.
A file photo of former DMK Minister KN Nehru. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Trichy: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu on Thursday conducted raids at 25 locations linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru in Chennai and Trichy for alleged irregularities in the appointments of 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others for the alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.

The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025.

Earlier in the morning, more than 15 DVAC officers arrived in three vehicles and secured Nehru's house and office premises in Thillai Nagar, Trichy, for an intensive search.

According to DVAC, the investigation focuses on allegations that bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the MAWS department during Nehru's tenure as minister in the DMK government.

Officials are scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials found at the locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence of the recruitment process.

Apart from Nehru's residence, officials also searched the house and office of his brother, N Ravichandran, who owns TVH Builders in Raja Annamalaipuram of Chennai.

On September 5, the ACB raided Ravichandran's house and office based on a complaint of tender irregularities and seized 241 documents and digital documents during the operation.

The development comes a day after Nehru filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court's October 26 order that dismissed his review petition against the registration of the FIR.

DMK president MK Stalin has reacted strongly to the raids and termed the action as "Vettri Vendetta Politics" orchestrated by the TVK government.

In a long post on X, he accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of staging a "raidshow" to divert public and media attention from the state's deteriorating law and order, which he claimed has left women, children, and the elderly unsafe.

"The Chief Minister, who has turned Tamil Nadu into a state where no one is safe, including women, children and the elderly, is thinking whether to hold a roadshow or a raid show to divert the attention of the people and the media's Breaking News," he wrote.

"These raids—orchestrated merely to generate "reels" for the Trichy East by-election and to provide the Chief Minister with material for his theatrical, high-pitched, and dramatic "punch dialogues" on stage—will not intimidate even the lowliest DMK cadre; they won’t even make them flinch!" he added to the post.

Also Read

  1. Madras HC Dismisses Ex-Minister KN Nehru's Review Petition
  2. ACB Raids 19 Locations Linked To Ex-Minister Nehru, Brother Across Tamil Nadu

TAGGED:

KN NEHRU
DMK
MK STALIN
DVAC TAMIL NADU
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

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