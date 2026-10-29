Irregularities In MAWS Jobs: DVAC Raids 25 Locations Linked To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Nehru
The Madras High Court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the ED, which had initially flagged the scam in October 2025.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Trichy: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu on Thursday conducted raids at 25 locations linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru in Chennai and Trichy for alleged irregularities in the appointments of 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.
The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others for the alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.
The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025.
Earlier in the morning, more than 15 DVAC officers arrived in three vehicles and secured Nehru's house and office premises in Thillai Nagar, Trichy, for an intensive search.
According to DVAC, the investigation focuses on allegations that bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the MAWS department during Nehru's tenure as minister in the DMK government.
Officials are scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials found at the locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence of the recruitment process.
Apart from Nehru's residence, officials also searched the house and office of his brother, N Ravichandran, who owns TVH Builders in Raja Annamalaipuram of Chennai.
On September 5, the ACB raided Ravichandran's house and office based on a complaint of tender irregularities and seized 241 documents and digital documents during the operation.
The development comes a day after Nehru filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court's October 26 order that dismissed his review petition against the registration of the FIR.
DMK president MK Stalin has reacted strongly to the raids and termed the action as "Vettri Vendetta Politics" orchestrated by the TVK government.
In a long post on X, he accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of staging a "raidshow" to divert public and media attention from the state's deteriorating law and order, which he claimed has left women, children, and the elderly unsafe.
பெண்கள், குழந்தைகள், முதியோர் என யாருமே பாதுகாப்பாக இல்லாத மாநிலமாகத் தமிழ்நாட்டை மாற்றிவிட்ட முதலமைச்சர், மக்களின் கவனத்தையும் - ஊடகங்களின் Breaking News-ஐயும் திசைதிருப்ப Roadshow நடத்தலாமா? Raidshow நடத்தலாமா? எனச் சிந்தித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கிறார். ஊழல் பெருச்சாளிகளை எல்லாம் பேரக் குதிரைகளாக மாற்றி தன் கட்சியில் இணைத்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் த.வெ.க. எனும் “TN Branch Washing Machine”, தி.மு.க. ஆட்சியின் முன்னாள் அமைச்சர்களை மட்டும் குறிவைத்து நடத்திக் கொண்டிருக்கும் “Vettri Vendetta Politics” திட்டம், வழக்கம் போல் சட்டத்தின் முன் தோற்று, மக்கள் முன் தலைகுனிந்து நிற்கும்! திருச்சி கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தலுக்கான ரீல்ஸ் விடியோக்களைத் தயாரிக்கவும் - முதலமைச்சர் மேடையில் punch dialogue என்ற பெயரில் பல modulation-இல் காட்டுக்கத்து கத்தவும் நடத்தப்படும் இந்த ரெய்டுகளைக் கண்டு தி.மு.க.வின் கடைக்கோடிக் தொண்டரின் கால் நகம் கூட அஞ்சாது! சட்டம்-ஒழுங்கு சீர்கேடு, துருப்பிடித்துவிட்ட நிர்வாகம், வாட்டி வதைக்கும் விலைவாசி உயர்வு என மக்களை பாதித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் இந்த த.வெ.க. ஆட்சியைக் கண்டு, தமிழ்நாடு மட்டுமல்ல இந்திய நாடே எள்ளி நகைக்கிறது. இதை எல்லாம் மறைக்க, தி.மு.க.வினருக்கு வாய்ப்பூட்டு போடலாம் என்று நினைக்கிறீர்கள். இனி இன்னும் இன்னும் வேகமாகத் த.வெ.க. அரசின் வண்டவாளங்களைத் தண்டவாளம் ஏற்றுவோம்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2026
"The Chief Minister, who has turned Tamil Nadu into a state where no one is safe, including women, children and the elderly, is thinking whether to hold a roadshow or a raid show to divert the attention of the people and the media's Breaking News," he wrote.
"These raids—orchestrated merely to generate "reels" for the Trichy East by-election and to provide the Chief Minister with material for his theatrical, high-pitched, and dramatic "punch dialogues" on stage—will not intimidate even the lowliest DMK cadre; they won’t even make them flinch!" he added to the post.
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