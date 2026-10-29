ETV Bharat / bharat

Irregularities In MAWS Jobs: DVAC Raids 25 Locations Linked To Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Nehru

Trichy: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu on Thursday conducted raids at 25 locations linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru in Chennai and Trichy for alleged irregularities in the appointments of 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others for the alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.

The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025.

Earlier in the morning, more than 15 DVAC officers arrived in three vehicles and secured Nehru's house and office premises in Thillai Nagar, Trichy, for an intensive search.

According to DVAC, the investigation focuses on allegations that bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the MAWS department during Nehru's tenure as minister in the DMK government.

Officials are scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials found at the locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence of the recruitment process.

Apart from Nehru's residence, officials also searched the house and office of his brother, N Ravichandran, who owns TVH Builders in Raja Annamalaipuram of Chennai.