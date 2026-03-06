ETV Bharat / bharat

IRIS Dena Sinking: Indian Navy Deploys Ships Tarangini, Ikshak To Aid Sri Lanka-Led Search Efforts

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank on Wednesday after being struck by a US submarine torpedo.

The vessel sank on March 4, 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, after reportedly being struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine.

"A distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka," according to the Indian Navy press release.

"Another aircraft with air-droppable life rafts was also kept on standby for immediate deployment. INS Tarangini, which was operating in the vicinity, was deployed to aid the rescue efforts and arrived in the search area by 1600 hr on 04 March 26. By this time, SAR had been undertaken by the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies. INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for shipwrecked personnel. Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing," added the press release.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US Navy submarine torpedoed the vessel as part of an expanding military campaign against Iranian assets. Of the estimated 180 crew members on board, approximately 87 sailors are reported dead, with roughly 32 survivors rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.