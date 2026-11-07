IRCTC Warns Rail Passengers Against Unauthorized E-Catering Platforms, Advises Booking Meals Through Authorized Platforms
IRCTC said the proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorized e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the rail network.
According to IRCTC, the proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses a serious risk to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.
It said, "Such platforms often source meals from unlicensed food outlets that may not comply with the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene standards. These outlets may operate in unhygienic conditions, employ untrained food handlers and deploy delivery personnel without mandatory medical examinations, thereby compromising food quality and passenger safety".
Craving a meal on your train journey? Make sure you know where to place your order. IRCTC eCatering offers four authorised booking routes: its official website, the Food on Track app, the 1323 call centre, and IRCTC-authorised eCatering partner platforms. Always verify the channel before sharing your PNR or payment details. A little awareness goes a long way in making your onboard food experience more secure and convenient. 🌐 https://t.co/sj0NT7G2Cn 📲 Install #FoodOnTrack app 📞 Call 1323 📱 WhatsApp +91-875000132— ECatering IRCTC (@eCateringIRCTC) October 28, 2026
Not every platform offering food delivery on trains is an authorised IRCTC eCatering partner. Unverified platforms may expose passengers to risks involving food hygiene, personal information and payments. Before placing an order, check whether the platform is authorised through the official IRCTC eCatering website or Food on Track app. Make informed choices, protect your information, and avoid the risks associated with unauthorised operators. When ordering food on the train, verify first. 🌐 https://t.co/sj0NT7G2Cn 📲 Install #FoodOnTrack app 📞 Call 1323 📱 WhatsApp +91-875000132— ECatering IRCTC (@eCateringIRCTC) November 5, 2026
आपकी आईआरसीटीसी यूज़र ID व्यक्तिगत है तथा इसकी सुरक्षा की ज़िम्मेदारी आपकी भी है। रेलवे टिकट बुक करते समय अपना व्यक्तिगत आईआरसीटीसी यूज़र आइडी या पासवर्ड किसी के साथ साझा न करें। टिकट बुकिंग के लिए बॉट्स, ऑटोमेटेड स्क्रिप्ट या किसी भी अनधिकृत तरीके का इस्तेमाल करने से बचें, भले ही टिकट आपके स्वयं के लिए बुक किया जा रहा हो। संदिग्ध या प्रतिबंधित गतिविधियों के चलते आपकी यूज़र ID निष्क्रिय की जा सकती है तथा लागू नियमों के अनुसार कार्रवाई भी की जा सकती है। रेलवे टिकट बुक करने के लिए हमेशा आईआरसीटीसी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, मोबाइल ऐप या आईआरसीटीसी के अधिकृत एजेंट अथवा पार्टनर का ही उपयोग करें। सुरक्षित बुकिंग करें। ज़िम्मेदारी से बुकिंग करें। सभी के लिए निष्पक्ष, पारदर्शी और सुरक्षित रेलवे टिकट बुकिंग सुनिश्चित करने में सहयोग करें। अधिक जानकारी एवं बुकिंग के लिए विज़िट करें: https://t.co/AF0geM3mEa @RailMinIndia @mygovindia— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 5, 2026
Passengers can explore the extensive range of available food options and place orders for their upcoming journeys through the official IRCTC e-Catering website or the Food on Track mobile application.
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