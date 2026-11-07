ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Warns Rail Passengers Against Unauthorized E-Catering Platforms, Advises Booking Meals Through Authorized Platforms

“In addition to health and hygiene concerns, these unauthorized platforms expose passengers to significant risks relating to data privacy, financial security and consumer protection. Sharing sensitive information, including Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, email addresses, mobile numbers and payment credentials (debit/credit card or UPI details), through unverified platforms can leave passengers vulnerable to phishing attacks, identity misuse and financial fraud,” IRCTC said in a communiqué.Passengers face the risk of orders being cancelled, delayed or never delivered, often without any effective customer support or grievance-redressal mechanism. In the absence of a formal complaint-handling system, affected passengers may find it difficult to recover their money or pursue appropriate legal remedies.Recognizing the importance of protecting passengers' health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC is taking firm action against entities unlawfully operating e-catering services or misusing the IRCTC brand and identity to conduct unauthorized business. The Corporation has intensified enforcement measures and moved beyond issuing warnings to initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorized food delivery operations and related violations, it added.IRCTC has strongly advised passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official IRCTC e-catering website, the official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorized e-catering aggregators and vendors. Using these authorized channels helps ensure food safety and hygiene, transparent and verified billing, and secure payment processing. The updated list of authorized e-catering partners is available on the official IRCTC e-Catering website and mobile application.Passengers who encounter unauthorized food vendors or illegal food delivery activities on railway premises or trains are encouraged to report such incidents to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by calling its helpline number 182.The operations of unauthorized e-catering networks also have significant financial and regulatory implications. While IRCTC contributes GST on its e-catering revenue, unauthorized operators functioning outside the prescribed regulatory framework may evade applicable statutory tax obligations. Such activities not only undermine fair competition and regulatory compliance but also potentially result in substantial losses to the public exchequer, the railways explained.