ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Warns Rail Passengers Against Unauthorized E-Catering Platforms, Advises Booking Meals Through Authorized Platforms

IRCTC said the proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorized e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the rail network.
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorized e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the rail network.

According to IRCTC, the proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses a serious risk to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.

It said, "Such platforms often source meals from unlicensed food outlets that may not comply with the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene standards. These outlets may operate in unhygienic conditions, employ untrained food handlers and deploy delivery personnel without mandatory medical examinations, thereby compromising food quality and passenger safety".

“In addition to health and hygiene concerns, these unauthorized platforms expose passengers to significant risks relating to data privacy, financial security and consumer protection. Sharing sensitive information, including Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, email addresses, mobile numbers and payment credentials (debit/credit card or UPI details), through unverified platforms can leave passengers vulnerable to phishing attacks, identity misuse and financial fraud,” IRCTC said in a communiqué.Passengers face the risk of orders being cancelled, delayed or never delivered, often without any effective customer support or grievance-redressal mechanism. In the absence of a formal complaint-handling system, affected passengers may find it difficult to recover their money or pursue appropriate legal remedies.
Recognizing the importance of protecting passengers' health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC is taking firm action against entities unlawfully operating e-catering services or misusing the IRCTC brand and identity to conduct unauthorized business. The Corporation has intensified enforcement measures and moved beyond issuing warnings to initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorized food delivery operations and related violations, it added.IRCTC has strongly advised passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official IRCTC e-catering website, the official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorized e-catering aggregators and vendors. Using these authorized channels helps ensure food safety and hygiene, transparent and verified billing, and secure payment processing. The updated list of authorized e-catering partners is available on the official IRCTC e-Catering website and mobile application.Passengers who encounter unauthorized food vendors or illegal food delivery activities on railway premises or trains are encouraged to report such incidents to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by calling its helpline number 182.
The operations of unauthorized e-catering networks also have significant financial and regulatory implications. While IRCTC contributes GST on its e-catering revenue, unauthorized operators functioning outside the prescribed regulatory framework may evade applicable statutory tax obligations. Such activities not only undermine fair competition and regulatory compliance but also potentially result in substantial losses to the public exchequer, the railways explained.

Passengers can explore the extensive range of available food options and place orders for their upcoming journeys through the official IRCTC e-Catering website or the Food on Track mobile application.

Also Read

IRCTC Cracks Down On 14 Unauthorised E-Catering Entities

TAGGED:

IRCTC ACTION ON E CATERING APPS
IRCTC TO UNAUTHORIZED E CATERING
IRCTC
FOOD ON TRAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.