'IRCTC Scam' Case: Delhi HC Asks CBI To Reply To Tejashwi Yadav's Plea Against Charge Framing Order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the CBI on a plea by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav challenging an order framing charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tejashwi's petition and stay application, and listed the matter for further hearing on January 14, when his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's similar plea will also be heard.

On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against the accused persons -- Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and 11 others -- in the case for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tejashwi and Lalu, the former Union Railway Minister, have approached the high court assailing the trial court's order, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.