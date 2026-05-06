IRCTC Scam Case: Delhi Court Defers Till May 22 Order On Framing Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Others
The ED alleges irregularities in awarding IRCTC hotel contracts during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: A Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Wednesday deferred till May 22 its decision on framing charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others, in a money laundering case.
The alleged money laundering case linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel scam is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who was scheduled to pronounce the order today, on Wednesday, postponed the matter. The court had earlier reserved its decision on February 13, after hearing detailed arguments from both the ED and the accused's counsel.
The ED case stems from the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam case registered earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to the agency, irregularities were allegedly committed in awarding contracts for the operation and maintenance of IRCTC hotels during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.
The prosecution alleged that contracts for two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri were awarded to a private company without following proper procedures and norms. The hotels were reportedly transferred to Sujata Hotels, a company linked to the Kochar brothers.
The ED has further alleged that, in return, around three acres of prime land were acquired through a benami company allegedly linked to Lalu Yadav's family members and close associates. The ED chargesheet names 16 accused in the case, including Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and several others.
Among the entities named in the chargesheet are M/s Lara Projects LLP, Sujata Hotels, Abhishek Finance Private Limited, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Prem Chand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Yadav, Devki Nandan Tulsyan and Rajiv Kumar Relan.
Earlier, on September 17, 2018, the court had taken cognisance of the ED chargesheet in the matter.
Previous Court Proceedings
On October 13, 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court ordered framing of charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused in the connected CBI corruption case linked to the alleged scam.
In October last year, the court framed charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and corruption under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act after the accused pleaded not guilty.
The Delhi High Court is also hearing criminal revision petitions filed by Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav challenging the trial court's order directing framing of charges against them in the corruption case.
Earlier, on January 28, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the ED case on personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each. Prior to that, on January 19, 2019, Lalu Yadav had also secured regular bail in the related CBI case.
Lalu Prasad Yadav has consistently denied all allegations and maintained that the tenders for IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner during his tenure as Railway Minister.
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