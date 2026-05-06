ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Scam Case: Delhi Court Defers Till May 22 Order On Framing Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Others

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court deferred its order on framing charges against Lalu Yadav and other accused till May 22. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: A Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Wednesday deferred till May 22 its decision on framing charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others, in a money laundering case.

The alleged money laundering case linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel scam is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who was scheduled to pronounce the order today, on Wednesday, postponed the matter. The court had earlier reserved its decision on February 13, after hearing detailed arguments from both the ED and the accused's counsel.

The ED case stems from the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam case registered earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the agency, irregularities were allegedly committed in awarding contracts for the operation and maintenance of IRCTC hotels during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

The prosecution alleged that contracts for two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri were awarded to a private company without following proper procedures and norms. The hotels were reportedly transferred to Sujata Hotels, a company linked to the Kochar brothers.

The ED has further alleged that, in return, around three acres of prime land were acquired through a benami company allegedly linked to Lalu Yadav's family members and close associates. The ED chargesheet names 16 accused in the case, including Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and several others.

Among the entities named in the chargesheet are M/s Lara Projects LLP, Sujata Hotels, Abhishek Finance Private Limited, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Prem Chand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Yadav, Devki Nandan Tulsyan and Rajiv Kumar Relan.