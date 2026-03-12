'Catering Services On Trains To Continue As Usual, Don't Pay Heed To Rumours': IRCTC
IRCTC's base kitchens across the country receive gas through pipelines while new pantry cars use induction stove to cook meals.
New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate over commercial LPG shortage in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday clarified that no decision has been taken on discontinuing catering services on trains.
IRCTC Public Relations Officer VK Bhati said rumours are being spread on social media and other platforms that IRCTC has suspended cooked meal services on trains for passengers but in reality, no such decision has been taken. "IRCTC has not issued any such notice to any vendor or train catering company. However, notices are being issued against those spreading rumours. Currently, catering services on all trains are available and will continue. If the Railways issues any further instructions, action will be taken accordingly," he said.
According to Railways and IRCTC employees, currently there is no problem with food arrangements on trains. They said IRCTC's base kitchens across the country receive gas through pipelines, and contracts have been signed with gas supply companies so problems are not faced in meal preparations. Food is being regularly prepared in these kitchens, and supplies remain normal, they said.
An IRCTC staff said induction stoves are used in the new pantry cars instead of traditional gas cylinders. Therefore, these coaches are not affected by any LPG availability. Although some old pantry cars still use commercial LPG cylinders for cooking, no shortages or supply disruptions have been reported till now, he added.
Officials said that IRCTC has contracts with several gas supply companies so cylinder supplies are currently unaffected and thus, the food services provided to passengers on trains have not been affected. Passengers need not worry, they added.
