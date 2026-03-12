ETV Bharat / bharat

'Catering Services On Trains To Continue As Usual, Don't Pay Heed To Rumours': IRCTC

Meals being served to passengers on a train ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate over commercial LPG shortage in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday clarified that no decision has been taken on discontinuing catering services on trains. IRCTC Public Relations Officer VK Bhati said rumours are being spread on social media and other platforms that IRCTC has suspended cooked meal services on trains for passengers but in reality, no such decision has been taken. "IRCTC has not issued any such notice to any vendor or train catering company. However, notices are being issued against those spreading rumours. Currently, catering services on all trains are available and will continue. If the Railways issues any further instructions, action will be taken accordingly," he said. Meal served to passengers on train (ETV Bharat)