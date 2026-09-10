ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Family

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Other accused who have been charged are Lara Projects, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochar, and Vijay Kochar.

The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the discharge of Rahul Yadav, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kankrania, Vijay Tripathi, DN Tulsyan, Rajiv Relan, and Abhishek Finance from the case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed that there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused for the offence of money laundering, allegedly arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has fixed October 3 for the next hearing.