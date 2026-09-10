IRCTC Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Family
Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed that there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused and fixed the next hearing on October 3.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Other accused who have been charged are Lara Projects, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochar, and Vijay Kochar.
The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the discharge of Rahul Yadav, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kankrania, Vijay Tripathi, DN Tulsyan, Rajiv Relan, and Abhishek Finance from the case.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed that there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused for the offence of money laundering, allegedly arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has fixed October 3 for the next hearing.
Earlier, the Special Judge had reserved the order on February 13 on framing of charges after hearing detailed arguments advanced by counsel appearing for the accused persons and the ED.
On January 28, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in the ED case, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. On January 19, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu in the CBI case.
The court had previously ordered the framing of charges against the trio and other accused in the CBI case. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED on September 17, 2018.
The RJD chief is accused of transferring two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by the Kochar brothers, for maintenance during his tenure as Union Railway Minister.
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