ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Eight Others

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday deferred its decision on framing charges against the former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and six others in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case regarding the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

Special Judge Prashant Kumar ordered the next hearing to be held on October 30, following the court’s previous decision to reserve its order on February 13. The orders came after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, his wife Rabri and son Tejashwi appeared before the court during the hearing of the case.

The judge asked the central agency to seek instructions based on the order of the predecessor court. Out of 16 accused arrayed by the ED, the predecessor court on September 10 discharged seven and ordered the framing of charges against nine. It had posted the matter for formal framing of charges on October 3.

Earlier, the predecessor court said there was a strong suspicion against the accused, and the nature, timing, and course of the investigation do not indicate that the complaint was motivated by a political vendetta against Lalu Prasad, as his counsel argued.