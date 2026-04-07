IRCTC Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor For Poor Quality Vande Bharat Meal
Aditya Didwania on Monday wrote on his X handle that an insect was found in his meal served on Vande Bharat between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after a passenger raised concern over poor food quality on a Vande Bharat train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the catering service provider.
A passenger, Aditya Didwania, posted on social media that an insect was found in the food served to him on a Vande Bharat train, operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He said that two other passengers in his coach faced similar issue. “Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). At least 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that. Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products,” the passenger wrote on his X handle.
Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad → Mumbai). Atleast 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that.— Aditya Didwania (@adityadidwania) April 6, 2026
Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group).@fssaiindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial
Just one request to the… pic.twitter.com/rNrfVaNN5b
He further requested the authorities to check the food quality onboard. “Just one request to the authorities, please raid them. I am certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards. When found guilty, their license should be cancelled. Hope this doesn’t get settled through bribes,” he stated.
Replying to the query, the IRCTC spokesperson told ETV Bharat that a showcause notice has already been issued to the service provider, and the kitchen has been sealed for deep cleaning.
Responding to the passenger’s concern, IRCTC expressed its deep regret and imposed a penalty on the service provider. “Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness and a hefty penalty of Rs 10 lakh along with a termination notice of the contract is being issued to the service provider. The kitchen is sealed for deep cleaning and pest control hygiene and passenger safety remain our topmost priority,” IRCTC said.
It shows serious concern over the issue and assured escalation of the matter to the concerned official. “Matter is being escalated to concerned official,” it added.
Notably, last month, the railways took strict action against the company providing food on the Vande Bharat Express running from Patna to Tatanagar after a passenger complained about the poor quality of food provided onboard.
Taking to X, Ministry of Railways last month wrote that the complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express on March 15 has been taken seriously and IRCTC was penalised with Rs 50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contact.
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