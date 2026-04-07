ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor For Poor Quality Vande Bharat Meal

New Delhi: Hours after a passenger raised concern over poor food quality on a Vande Bharat train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the catering service provider.

A passenger, Aditya Didwania, posted on social media that an insect was found in the food served to him on a Vande Bharat train, operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He said that two other passengers in his coach faced similar issue. “Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). At least 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that. Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products,” the passenger wrote on his X handle.

He further requested the authorities to check the food quality onboard. “Just one request to the authorities, please raid them. I am certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards. When found guilty, their license should be cancelled. Hope this doesn’t get settled through bribes,” he stated.