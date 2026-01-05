ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Hotel Scam: Delhi HC Seeks CBI Reply On Lalu Yadav’s Challenge To Trial Court Order

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 14. ( File Photo/IANS )

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was issued a notice by the Delhi High Court on a petition filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel tender scam.

A bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the CBI to file its reply. The matter was listed for further hearing on January 14, 2026. The bench declined to grant any interim stay on the trial court's order at this stage.

Trial Court Framed Charges in October

Earlier, on October 13, 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav. Other accused were also named. The charges included cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While framing charges, the trial court observed that Lalu Yadav allegedly abused his official position during his tenure as Union Railway Minister. He actively intervened in the tender process. This resulted in undue benefits to favoured parties and a loss to the public exchequer.

The court also described the alleged land and share transactions as "possibly an instance of crony capitalism." The transactions were linked to the hotels at Ranchi and Puri.

