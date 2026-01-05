IRCTC Hotel Scam: Delhi HC Seeks CBI Reply On Lalu Yadav’s Challenge To Trial Court Order
Delhi High Court declined interim relief but sought CBI's reply on Lalu Yadav's challenge in the IRCTC hotel tender case.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was issued a notice by the Delhi High Court on a petition filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel tender scam.
A bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the CBI to file its reply. The matter was listed for further hearing on January 14, 2026. The bench declined to grant any interim stay on the trial court's order at this stage.
Trial Court Framed Charges in October
Earlier, on October 13, 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav. Other accused were also named. The charges included cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
While framing charges, the trial court observed that Lalu Yadav allegedly abused his official position during his tenure as Union Railway Minister. He actively intervened in the tender process. This resulted in undue benefits to favoured parties and a loss to the public exchequer.
The court also described the alleged land and share transactions as "possibly an instance of crony capitalism." The transactions were linked to the hotels at Ranchi and Puri.
CBI Case and Allegations Explained
The case stems from a 2017 FIR lodged by the CBI. It alleges that between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister, a criminal conspiracy was hatched. IRCTC hotel tenders were allegedly awarded to favoured entities in return for bribes, including prime land and shares.
Following the investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet naming 16 accused. This included Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, along with several companies and individuals. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed its chargesheet in the matter. Cognisance was taken in September 2018.
Arguments on Sanction and Bail History
During the trial court proceedings, Lalu Yadav's counsel argued there was no evidence to justify prosecution. He questioned the validity of the sanction to prosecute. The counsel claimed the CBI had taken contradictory positions on whether such a sanction was required. The CBI opposed the plea. It asserted there was sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused.
In January 2019, the trial court granted regular bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in both the ED and CBI cases.
According to the allegations, while in office, Lalu Yadav facilitated the transfer of two railway hotels to IRCTC. He also issued maintenance tenders. The hotels at Ranchi and Puri were allegedly allotted to a company linked to the Kochhar brothers.
Also Read: