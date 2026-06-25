ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Fines Rs 1 Lakh, Issues Termination Notice To Catering Firm After Rajdhani Passenger Finds Fly In Veg Biryani

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and served a show-cause notice for termination of licence to a catering firm after a passenger complained of a fly in a meal served to him.

The passenger was travelling by the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express on Tuesday.

"The passenger had opted for a combo lunch as an onboard meal. The train captain, along with the on-board catering manager, immediately attended to him when he reported a fly in his veg biryani. He also complained about the poor quality of food supplied to him," IRCTC officials said.

"The concerned staff apologised to the passenger for the inconvenience and offered him a replacement, but he refused," they added.

The IRCTC said that the catering firm, Araha Hospitality Pvt Ltd, had picked up meals for all passengers from its licensed base kitchen at Surat.