IRCTC Cracks Down On 14 Unauthorised E-Catering Entities
The corporation served a formal legal notice on them on February 18, followed by registration of official criminal complaints on March 16 and April 11.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
New Delhi: During a special drive to permanently dismantle unauthorised e-catering entities operating across the Indian Railways network, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has initiated legal proceedings against 14 non-compliant operators.
The corporation served a formal legal notice on them on February 18, 2026, which was followed by the registration of official criminal complaints on March 16, 2026, and April 11, 2026.
The following unauthorised operators/players were identified by IRCTC for indulging in unauthorised food delivery activities and related violations: railrestro.com and railrestro.in; railmitra.com; travelkhana.com; trainscafe.com; dibrail.com; railfood.net; comesum.com; travelerfood.com; foodontrack.in; ecatering.app; khanaonline.in; trainway.in; railmeal.com; and trainmenu.com.
Severe Health And Food Safety Risks
Unauthorised entities source meals from unregulated eateries that bypass Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hygiene guidelines. This includes the preparation of food in unsanitary conditions and non-compliance with mandatory medical screenings for delivery staff and kitchen workers.
Financial And Cyber Security Threats
Unauthorised entities require passengers to input their PNR, email ID, contact number, and payment details (credit/debit card/UPI) to place an order, which may lead to phishing scams or expose passengers to fraud. Furthermore, if a meal is cancelled or not delivered, passengers are left with zero customer support, leading to direct financial losses without an official channel for legal recourse.
To safeguard passenger health, data privacy, and overall service quality, IRCTC is taking on the portals and mobile applications that falsely misuse its branding to trade illicitly.
IRCTC has advised passengers to exclusively book their transit meals through the official IRCTC E-Catering website, the official Food on Track mobile application, or through IRCTC-authorised e-catering food aggregators and vendors for food hygiene, verified billing, and secure payment processing. The list of authorised e-catering partners is available on the e-catering website and mobile application.
The IRCTC e-catering service offers passengers more food choices during their travel. It ensures that meals are booked in advance, with delivery directly to the train coach, making it a hassle-free option for those on long journeys.
The major brands associated with e-catering are: Behrouz Biryani, Bikanerwala, Biryani Blues, Biryani by Kilo, Domino's, Faasos, Firangi Bake, Haldiram's, KFC, La Pino'z Pizza, Lunchbox, McDonald's, Oven Story, Pizza Hut, and Sweet Truth, etc.
IRCTC has also joined hands with major food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy to offer food delivery services on trains, featuring a diverse menu from various restaurants to suit every palate. From vegetarian delights to non-vegetarian feasts, the restaurants provide a wide range of options. With real-time tracking and dedicated customer support, passengers can enjoy a seamless experience from ordering to delivery, with prompt assistance for any queries or concerns.
As of April 2026, e-catering operates across 400+ stations and collaborates with over 629 direct vendors and 5,604 vendors through 13 appointed food aggregators. The service is available for passengers on reserved trains, with food delivered based on their unique PNR number. In April 2026, approximately 1,55,356 average daily meals were booked.
Read More