ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Cracks Down On 14 Unauthorised E-Catering Entities

New Delhi: During a special drive to permanently dismantle unauthorised e-catering entities operating across the Indian Railways network, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has initiated legal proceedings against 14 non-compliant operators.

The corporation served a formal legal notice on them on February 18, 2026, which was followed by the registration of official criminal complaints on March 16, 2026, and April 11, 2026.

The following unauthorised operators/players were identified by IRCTC for indulging in unauthorised food delivery activities and related violations: railrestro.com and railrestro.in; railmitra.com; travelkhana.com; trainscafe.com; dibrail.com; railfood.net; comesum.com; travelerfood.com; foodontrack.in; ecatering.app; khanaonline.in; trainway.in; railmeal.com; and trainmenu.com.

Severe Health And Food Safety Risks

Unauthorised entities source meals from unregulated eateries that bypass Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hygiene guidelines. This includes the preparation of food in unsanitary conditions and non-compliance with mandatory medical screenings for delivery staff and kitchen workers.

Financial And Cyber Security Threats

Unauthorised entities require passengers to input their PNR, email ID, contact number, and payment details (credit/debit card/UPI) to place an order, which may lead to phishing scams or expose passengers to fraud. Furthermore, if a meal is cancelled or not delivered, passengers are left with zero customer support, leading to direct financial losses without an official channel for legal recourse.