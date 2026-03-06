Iran's Foreign Minister Speaks To India And Sri Lanka Counterparts
During the conversations, Araghchi described crimes committed by the United States and Israeli regime in recent days as part of their military aggression against Iran.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday held separate telephone conversations with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Vijitha Herath, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, to discuss regional developments following the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as bilateral relations.
As per a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran, "During the conversations, Iran’s foreign minister described the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime in recent days as part of their military aggression against Iran and stressed the responsibility of all governments and the United Nations to firmly condemn the criminal actions of the United States and the Israeli regime".
Araghchi also strongly condemned "the US criminal attack on the Iranian naval vessel Dena, which was targeted in international waters about 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores without prior warning, and emphasized that the crime will be pursued through legal and international channels in relevant international bodies".
Iran’s Foreign Minister Holds Phone Talks with Indian, Sri Lankan Counterparts on Regional Developments— Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) March 6, 2026
Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of #Iran, held separate telephone conversations with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of #India, and… pic.twitter.com/UxNBCMOYdk
Araghchi also expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s efforts in the rescue operation for the sailors of the frigate Dena, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of Iranian vessels and the well-being of their crews. The parties also emphasized the importance of continuing contacts and consultations between their countries, said the statement.
A day earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi. It was India's first official expression of condolence following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to Iran's Embassy, those wishing to pay their respects and offer their condolences may visit the Embassy on March 5, 6 and 9 between 10 am and 3 pm to sign the condolence book.
