ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran's Foreign Minister Speaks To India And Sri Lanka Counterparts

New Delhi: Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday held separate telephone conversations with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Vijitha Herath, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, to discuss regional developments following the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as bilateral relations.

As per a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran, "During the conversations, Iran’s foreign minister described the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime in recent days as part of their military aggression against Iran and stressed the responsibility of all governments and the United Nations to firmly condemn the criminal actions of the United States and the Israeli regime".

Araghchi also strongly condemned "the US criminal attack on the Iranian naval vessel Dena, which was targeted in international waters about 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores without prior warning, and emphasized that the crime will be pursued through legal and international channels in relevant international bodies".