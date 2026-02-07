ETV Bharat / bharat

Chabahar Vital, Iran Should Expand Ties With India, Others On This Issue: Iranian Envoy

New Delhi: Describing Chabahar port as "vital" for regional connectivity, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali here on Friday said Tehran believes it should "expand" its ties with India and other countries on this issue, his remarks coming in the backdrop of recent changes in US policies on sanctions. At a press conference in Delhi, he was asked about the future of the Chabahar Port project.

"About the port of Chabahar, you know that the port of Chabahar is vital. And it can play a good role for accessing Afghanistan, and Central Asia. And, we have a good relation with some countries, particularly India. And, we believe that we should boost, expand our relation on this issue," Fathali said.

The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development and for boosting trade and economic linkages with Central Asia. His comments also come in the backdrop of recent changes in US sanctions or tariff policies on India's participation in the Chabahar project.

On Friday, the Indian government was asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government has reviewed India's strategic, financial and operational engagement in the Chabahar Port project in Iran in view of the "risk of renewed or expanded US sanctions" and any steps been taken to reduce the exposure of Indian entities, including India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), to potential secondary sanctions.

"An Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), started operating the port in 2018. On May 13, 2024, IPGL signed a ten-year contract with the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for equipping and operating the Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port," Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response.