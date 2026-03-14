ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Try Our Best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: As several India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday said that “we will try our best” to resolve the issue.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Fathali said, “We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith.”

As the war entered its fourteenth day, with no end in sight, the Iranian envoy said, “Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war.” While US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that “we're not finished yet”, Iran continued to remain defiant and used the choking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the US-Israel combine.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Hundreds of ships have been stranded in this maritime lane since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran targeted the region in ​retaliation.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said at a media briefing on Friday that in all, 28 India-flagged vessels have been stuck – 24 on the west of the Strait of Hormuz and four on its east. One of the four vessels on its east, Jag Prakash, has now set sail, he said, adding that it is carrying fuel for an African destination.

Asked if Iran would allow Indian-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Fathali said, “As I said in my speech, we have a good relation with the government of India, and our officials talked yesterday with the Indian government and its officials. I think we should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. As for your question, we will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future.”

Asked about the telephonic conversations between leaders of India and Iran in the past few days, he said they have had "good conversations".