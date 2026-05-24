ETV Bharat / bharat

'Attempt To Distort Realities of Region': Iranian Embassy In India Rejects US State Secy Rubio's Remarks

New Delhi: The Iranian Embassy in India on Sunday issued a strongly worded rejection of the remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a day ago, accusing Washington of attempting to "distort the realities of the region" and deflect attention from the policies of the United States and Israel.

The statement posted by the Iranian Embassy in India, through its official handle, "Iran in India", said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India rejects the recent remarks made by the United States Secretary of State regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasizes that such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime."

The Embassy defended Iran's energy policies and criticised US sanctions on Iranian oil exports, stating, "As one of the world's major exporters of oil and energy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been prepared to make its energy resources available to all countries, including the Republic of India."

It further added, "What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran's oil exports."

The statement also accused Washington of imposing decades of economic pressure on Tehran, saying, "These measures have even included pharmaceutical sanctions and restrictions on Iranian patients' access to essential medicines and vital medical equipment, which have regrettably endangered the lives of many innocent patients and caused widespread human suffering."