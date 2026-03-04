Iran War | Telugu People In Gulf Share Ground Reality Of Conflict
Telugu people in Israel and Kuwait say they are safe despite war tensions. Sirens alert residents to move into bunkers.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu people living in Israel and Gulf countries have said they are safe for now, even as tensions rise across West Asia due to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Amid growing concerns, 'Eenadu' and ETV Bharat spoke to Telugu families residing in Israel and other Gulf nations to understand the ground situation.
Leaders of Telugu associations in Israel said there is tension, but there is no immediate danger to the Indian community. Banala Gangadhar, President of the Israel-Telangana Association, said the Israeli government has strong safety systems in place. "Whenever there is a threat, the government sends alert messages to mobile phones along with siren sounds. As soon as we hear the siren, we move to bunkers and underground safe areas," he explained.
He said that many metro railway stations in Israel are built nearly ten floors underground and are being used as safe shelters. "Food and basic facilities are available in these bunkers. We are following all safety instructions," he added.
According to association leaders, over 25,000 Indians are currently living in Israel, and about 8,500 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Everything is fine for now. Although there is tension, there is no direct danger to us. However, there are no flights available to return to India at present. Whenever sirens go off, we immediately move to bunkers. There is no shortage of food or medical facilities," Gangadhar said.
In Kuwait, Indian officials have also assured safety. Muluka Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Ambassador at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, said all Indians in the country are safe. Speaking over the phone, he said that around 10 lakh Indians live in Kuwait, and nearly three lakh of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
A Telangana woman living in Kuwait, Lavanya, said flights have been cancelled, making it difficult for those who wish to return to India. "It is scary when attacks happen from time to time. But local people believe the war will end soon. Embassy officials have asked us to contact them if we face any problems," she said.
For families in the Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, the situation feels uncertain. Large numbers of people from the region work in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Many migrated with minimal education, taking up jobs as drivers, construction workers, shepherds, domestic helpers, cooks, and caregivers. Some are also employed in Israel and Iran, increasing concerns back home.
In Chinagovalanka village of Tallarevu mandal alone, nearly 130 people are working in Gulf countries. Kurati Ramu from Kuwait told his family during a video call, "We are safe for now and staying indoors. We update our families regularly." Nalli Giri Prasad from Bahrain shared similar reassurance.
However, some describe tense scenes. Balla Satyanarayana from Malikipuram, who lives near the Burj Khalifa area in Dubai, said, "It feels like the Covid days again. Roads are deserted. Recently, there was a missile attack near an airbase, and people were shifted to safer zones."
Ikusupatla Venkatesh from Mummidivaram, currently in Kuwait, said that they are confined indoors amid loud explosions and strict warnings. From Israel, Oguri Christopher of Mori village said missiles are being intercepted by the Iron Dome system, though fragments sometimes fall near residential areas.
So far, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign airlines have been cancelled due to the situation. Indian airlines are gradually resuming long-haul services through alternative routes that avoid restricted airspace. On March 4, a total of 58 flights are planned, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a special control room to assist those affected by the escalating crisis in West Asia. "A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region," the MEA said on Wednesday.
"The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at: 1800118797 (Toll Free) +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905," it added.
