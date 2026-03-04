ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran War | Telugu People In Gulf Share Ground Reality Of Conflict

Hyderabad: Telugu people living in Israel and Gulf countries have said they are safe for now, even as tensions rise across West Asia due to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Amid growing concerns, 'Eenadu' and ETV Bharat spoke to Telugu families residing in Israel and other Gulf nations to understand the ground situation.

Leaders of Telugu associations in Israel said there is tension, but there is no immediate danger to the Indian community. Banala Gangadhar, President of the Israel-Telangana Association, said the Israeli government has strong safety systems in place. "Whenever there is a threat, the government sends alert messages to mobile phones along with siren sounds. As soon as we hear the siren, we move to bunkers and underground safe areas," he explained.

He said that many metro railway stations in Israel are built nearly ten floors underground and are being used as safe shelters. "Food and basic facilities are available in these bunkers. We are following all safety instructions," he added.

According to association leaders, over 25,000 Indians are currently living in Israel, and about 8,500 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Everything is fine for now. Although there is tension, there is no direct danger to us. However, there are no flights available to return to India at present. Whenever sirens go off, we immediately move to bunkers. There is no shortage of food or medical facilities," Gangadhar said.

In Kuwait, Indian officials have also assured safety. Muluka Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Ambassador at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, said all Indians in the country are safe. Speaking over the phone, he said that around 10 lakh Indians live in Kuwait, and nearly three lakh of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A Telangana woman living in Kuwait, Lavanya, said flights have been cancelled, making it difficult for those who wish to return to India. "It is scary when attacks happen from time to time. But local people believe the war will end soon. Embassy officials have asked us to contact them if we face any problems," she said.