Iran War | Gurugram Man Narrates His Ordeal In Dubai Upon His Return To New Delhi

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As tensions escalate in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israeli-US-Iran war, hundreds of Indian passengers have found themselves stranded across the region. There are many families back in India talking about their loved one’s unbelievable journey back to the country.

One of those examples is Piyush, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, who had left for London shortly after being married on February 14, 2026, on his honeymoon. He was to take a direct flight initially, but could not travel directly, so he checked into an airline to fly through Dubai to Germany and wait on the plane for three hours on February 28 before flying to London. However, due to conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, all of the airports in the Middle East received notification and halted all of their operations.

Piyush described witnessing missile interceptions in Dubai. "I heard the sound and saw smoke in the sky. That's when I realised the situation was serious," he said. With flights suspended and uncertainty mounting, he decided not to wait for normalcy to return. Instead, he travelled by road from Dubai to Oman via the Hatta border and managed to board a flight from there to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. His return brought immense relief to his family.

Piyush’s father, who had come to receive him at the airport, said the family had been deeply worried. "He and my daughter-in-law (Anshika) were supposed to go to London for their honeymoon. But Anshika couldn’t get a ticket, so she was to travel later. Piyush had studied in London earlier, so he left first. When he got stuck in Dubai, we were very tense. I kept praying that he returns safely," he said.

Another passenger, Shaumya Ranjan, who runs businesses in Dubai and Sri Lanka, also had to alter his travel plans amid the uncertainty. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said he had fortunately reached Sri Lanka just before the situation worsened.