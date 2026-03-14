Iran War: India Announces Visa Relief For Foreigners, No Penalty On Overstay
If a foreigner is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and a Visa Extension, it would not constitute a violation of migration legislation.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India has announced the extension of visas and a waiver of the overstay penalty for foreigners stranded in the country.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai issued a notice stating that all Visas and e-visas expiring or set to expire soon will be extended by a month, at no cost, for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).
Authorities said the penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing conflict after February 28 would be waived. The authorities also clarified that exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by the travel disruption, allowing them to leave India once routes reopen.
The consulate also stated that if a foreign national is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and Visa Extension, it would not constitute a violation of migration legislation. Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) would also be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on a gratis basis, authorities said.
IMPORTANT NOTICE⬇️— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) March 13, 2026
Extension of Regular Indian Visa/E-Visa and waiver of over stay penalty. to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia pic.twitter.com/UZEAt78y0S
This comes as conflict in West Asia continues with the US and Israel pounding Iran with their drone and missile attacks. Iran, in retaliation, has targeted US strategic bases in the Gulf region, along with directly hitting Israel.
Nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory.
In a post on X, the embassy on Friday said the passengers travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. The airline also facilitated the transportation of the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died of natural causes, along with their accompanying family members, to Kochi on humanitarian grounds.
The embassy said Qatar's airspace is only partially open, resulting in limited Qatar Airways flight operations. "One flight to Mumbai is planned for operations by Qatar Airways on March 14," the advisory said, referring to Mumbai.
The limited flight operations follow an escalating West Asia security crisis, triggered by Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.
The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil transits.
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