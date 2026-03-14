ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran War: India Announces Visa Relief For Foreigners, No Penalty On Overstay

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India has announced the extension of visas and a waiver of the overstay penalty for foreigners stranded in the country.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai issued a notice stating that all Visas and e-visas expiring or set to expire soon will be extended by a month, at no cost, for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).

Authorities said the penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing conflict after February 28 would be waived. The authorities also clarified that exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by the travel disruption, allowing them to leave India once routes reopen.

The consulate also stated that if a foreign national is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and Visa Extension, it would not constitute a violation of migration legislation. Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) would also be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on a gratis basis, authorities said.