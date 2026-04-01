ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 195.50; No Change In Domestic Household Cooking Gas Rates

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged.

An LPG distribution agent arranges cylinders of customers while a customer is taking filled cylinders with him amid reports of limited gas availability in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, March 13, 2026.
An LPG distribution agent arranges cylinders of customers while a customer is taking filled cylinders with him amid reports of limited gas availability in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, March 13, 2026. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on the back of a surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1. Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate. Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62.

Also Read:

  1. Converting Dry Leaf Waste Into Cooking Gas: IIT Bombay's Innovation Reduces Dependence On LPG
  2. India Ramps Up PNG Rollout, 2.7 Lakh New Connections Given In March

TAGGED:

LPG PRICE HIKE
LPG COMMERCIAL CYLINDER
IRAN WAR LPG CRISIS
COMMERCIAL LPG PRICE HIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.