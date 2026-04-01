ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 195.50; No Change In Domestic Household Cooking Gas Rates

An LPG distribution agent arranges cylinders of customers while a customer is taking filled cylinders with him amid reports of limited gas availability in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, March 13, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on the back of a surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1. Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate. Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.