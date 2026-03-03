Iran-Israel War: Indian Students Shifted To Safer Locations Outside Tehran
The All India Medical Students' Association said that the Indian students stuck in Tehran have been evacuated to Qom.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the intensifying US-Israel strikes on Iran, Indian students who were relocated from Tehran, have been safely evacuated to Qom even as the Indian Embassy asked nationals to remain indoors as a precautionary measure.
The All India Medical Students' Association said that the Indian students enrolled in various educational institutions were evacuated in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran to ensure the safety and well-being of students.
“We sincerely thank the Embassy authorities for their timely support and efficient coordination during this relocation process. All students are reported to be safe,” the association said. Around 1,200 Indian students, most of them pursuing MBBS and engineering programmes, are enrolled in the educational institutions in Iran. Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.
The All India Medical Students' Association asked parents and well-wishers to remain calm and united. “Continuous communication is being maintained with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of every Indian student,” it said.
Indian Embassy Advisory For Nationals In Iran
The Indian Embassy in a statement said that due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, it has relocated “most Indian students who were in Tehran to safer locations outside Tehran” adding the Embassy has made arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation.
“Only a small number of students who declined the Embassy's offer remain in Tehran. For other Indian students and Indian nationals who still remain in Iran, the advisory issued earlier remains unchanged: Stay where you are, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay away from windows,” it said.
The embassy further asked Indian nationals in Iran to:
- Exercise due caution at all times
- Avoid areas of protests or demonstrations
- Remain in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Iran
The Embassy of India in Iran asked its nationals stuck in Iran and needing help to contact emergency contact helplines +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359 or through cons.tehran@mea.gov.in Email ID.
Read More: