Iran-Israel War: Indian Students Shifted To Safer Locations Outside Tehran

An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Amid the intensifying US-Israel strikes on Iran, Indian students who were relocated from Tehran, have been safely evacuated to Qom even as the Indian Embassy asked nationals to remain indoors as a precautionary measure.

The All India Medical Students' Association said that the Indian students enrolled in various educational institutions were evacuated in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

“We sincerely thank the Embassy authorities for their timely support and efficient coordination during this relocation process. All students are reported to be safe,” the association said. Around 1,200 Indian students, most of them pursuing MBBS and engineering programmes, are enrolled in the educational institutions in Iran. Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.

The All India Medical Students' Association asked parents and well-wishers to remain calm and united. “Continuous communication is being maintained with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of every Indian student,” it said.

Indian Embassy Advisory For Nationals In Iran