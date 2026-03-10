ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran Israel War: Air India, AI Express To Operate 60 Flights Connecting Middle East Cities Today

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 60 flights to and from cities in the Middle East, including 32 non-scheduled services connecting the UAE.

Amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures in the region.

On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express will together operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 services to and from Muscat.

Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi, and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode, the statement said.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, the airline said in its statement.