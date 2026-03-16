Air India, AI Express To Operate 48 Flights Connecting Middle East Cities Today
Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while AI Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday. The two airlines will have their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 10 flights between Indian cities and Jeddah, a release said. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.
Also, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi, Air India said in the release.
#ImportantUpdate— Air India (@airindia) March 15, 2026
Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region.
To know more: https://t.co/sRsugeANL9
In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will also operate a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.
According to the release, "These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities". All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.
"Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund," the release said. Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website.
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India, the statement read. The airline further requested that the passengers ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.
Update: Changes to Flights to/from Dubai— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 15, 2026
Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, leading to changes in flight schedules. As a result, some flights scheduled to operate between 15 - 17 March have been affected.…
Earlier in the day, IndiGo said flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, due to which some of its scheduled services between March 15 and 17 have been affected. Several airlines have curtailed their operations due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.
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