ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, AI Express To Operate 48 Flights Connecting Middle East Cities Today

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday. The two airlines will have their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 10 flights between Indian cities and Jeddah, a release said. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.

Also, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi, Air India said in the release.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will also operate a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.