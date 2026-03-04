ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: Indian Carriers To Operate 58 flights To Middle East Today

A view of Cochin International Airport as several flights were cancelled and/or delayed due to the ongoing international tensions, in Kochi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said airlines have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules and plan to operate 58 flights on March 4 (Wednesday) amid the Middle East conflict.

"Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

"Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement," the statement read.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 3), "Indian carriers operated a total of 24 flights. Additionally, Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf," the ministry said. The ministry said it was in continuous touch with airlines and closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.