PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting; Strategies Discussed For West Asia Conflict And Stranded Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of the country, and it is learnt to have discussed the evolving situation arising out of the fresh conflict in West Asia.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the situation emerging in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), according to PTI sources. without disclosing details of the meeting. The CCS meeting was held shortly after Modi arrived in the national capital at around 9.30 pm following his two-day tour of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The meeting, which was attended by committee members, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was briefed by top officials on the prevailing situation in West Asia and its implications on India, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee Amid Middle East Crisis (PTI)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, principal secretaries to the prime minister, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended the meeting.

There are reports that the meeting focused on the safety of Indian nationals living in West Asia, as well as those who are stranded, and on how to respond if the situation worsens, according to PTI sources.