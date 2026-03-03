ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran-Israel Conflict: Farmers Express Concern On Future Impact Of Ongoing Situation

“Because of the ongoing crisis, new export orders are not being placed. Even the delivery of existing consignments remains uncertain. The spices export sector is also facing the same situation,” he added.

Expressing his concerns over the ongoing conflict's impact on farmers, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Malik, told ETV Bharat, “It is too early to assess the full impact of the conflict. However, if the situation continues for a long time, it will definitely affect farmers. Our basmati rice and spices export business will suffer, especially since nearly 25 per cent of our basmati is supplied to Iran.”

In addition, if the gas prices go up, then it will directly have an effect on fertiliser and Urea prices, which will automatically go up, following which farmers are planning to approach the government for support if the conflict prolongs.

New Delhi: With the conflict escalating between Iran, Israel and the US, farmers in India are worried about their future, especially those who are dependent on exporting crops like basmati rice, spices and other produce to such countries. Farmers fear that if the conflict continues for a long time, it will disrupt their export business, delay consignments and reduce demand.

Expressing similar views on the issue, a Farmer of Punjab’s Bhatinda, Sukhwinder Kaur, told ETV Bharat, “The situation is extremely grim and deeply worrying. Many of the people who had gone to Middle Eastern countries for work and better opportunities are now stranded and living in fear. Along with this human distress, businesses are also suffering heavy losses due to the ongoing conflict, making the crisis even more painful for everyone connected to the region.”

“As everyone is aware, transportation routes have been disrupted due to the escalating conflict. Because of this, no new orders for basmati rice are being placed, and even existing consignments are caught in uncertainty. This confusion is creating immense stress for farmers and exporters who depend on these shipments for their livelihood,” Kaur stated.

Exporters have already begun raising serious concerns about logistical disruptions and rising transportation costs. For farmers, this is not just a business issue, but it is a matter of survival. Any delay in export puts them under immense financial strain, as they rely on arranged resources for the next sowing season. Basmati growers in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are especially anxious, as a large share of their produce is exported to these regions. If orders slow down or prices fall due to the ongoing situation, farmers may face financial stress.

Farmers are also worried that the prices of diesel, gas and other essential commodities may rise due to the conflict. Any increase in fuel costs directly affects the agriculture sector, as diesel is crucial for irrigation pumps, tractors and harvesting machines. Higher gas prices can also raise the cost of fertilisers like urea, which depends heavily on nitrogen production. If input costs go up, the burden ultimately falls on farmers, lowering their already small margins and making cultivation even more challenging.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Haryana farmer Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “At first, exporters will feel the impact of this ongoing conflict, but eventually the burden will fall on farmers like us. Growers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will bear the brunt if the situation continues. We have already invested our hard-earned money and taken loans for cultivation. If exports are affected, it is the farmer who will suffer the most. I sincerely hope the government listens to our voice and steps in with a solution to protect us from heavy losses.”