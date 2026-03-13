ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran Has Not Closed The Strait Of Hormuz, Some Ships Are Passing: Iran Supreme Leader's Representative In India

New Delhi: Noting that Iran has not closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz due to the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked and some ships are still passing.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country. He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI.

"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

The West Asia conflict has entered its 13th day. Earlier in the day, Iran's Military Headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned of dire consequences if Iran's energy infrastructure is targeted by the US and Israel.

"The slightest attack on #Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in our crushing and devastating response. In the event of such an attack, all the oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed."