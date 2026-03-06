ETV Bharat / bharat

'Iran Had Approached India Days Before US Strike On IRIS Dena', Say Govt Sources

New Delhi: Iran had approached India days before the US strike on Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, seeking permission for another of its naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, to dock at Kochi due to technical issues, said government sources.

The vessel was in the region for the International Fleet Review. According to government sources, the request was received on February 28 with Iran stating that the ship required urgent docking due to a technical problem. The Indian authorities granted approval for the docking on March 1. IRIS Lavan later arrived and docked at Kochi on March 4.

The ship’s crew of 183 personnel are currently being accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi, said the sources. On March 4, the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 30 sailors from IRIS Dena. The Indian Navy has joined search and rescue efforts after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena sank near Sri Lanka, said the government sources.