'Iran Had Approached India Days Before US Strike On IRIS Dena', Say Govt Sources
The sources said Iran had sought docking of another of its naval vessel IRIS Lavan in Kochi due to technical issues.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Iran had approached India days before the US strike on Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, seeking permission for another of its naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, to dock at Kochi due to technical issues, said government sources.
The vessel was in the region for the International Fleet Review. According to government sources, the request was received on February 28 with Iran stating that the ship required urgent docking due to a technical problem. The Indian authorities granted approval for the docking on March 1. IRIS Lavan later arrived and docked at Kochi on March 4.
The ship’s crew of 183 personnel are currently being accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi, said the sources. On March 4, the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 30 sailors from IRIS Dena. The Indian Navy has joined search and rescue efforts after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena sank near Sri Lanka, said the government sources.
The Indian Navy said a distress signal from IRIS Dena was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo in the early hours of March 4, as informed by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating within Sri Lanka’s search and rescue region at the time.
Earlier in the day, top government sources on Friday described as "baseless and preposterous" claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US military submarine two days back.
