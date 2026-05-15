ETV Bharat / bharat

US-Iran Negotiations Suffering 'Mistrust': Iranian FM Araghchi Pivots To China, As Pakistan Mediation Hits 'Difficult Course'

New Delhi: Highlighting the precarious state of regional diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday suggested that efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia are currently hamstrung by deep-seated friction with Washington. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Iranian diplomat pointed to the United States as the primary catalyst for the current diplomatic gridlock.

"The mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet, but it is on a very difficult course, mostly because of the Americans' behaviour and the mistrust which exists between us," Araghchi stated, indicating that the path to peace remains fraught with complications. Against the backdrop of this stalemate, Tehran has pivoted towards its major strategic allies to find a way forward, specifically identifying Beijing as a potential stabilising force.

Referencing previous successful diplomatic interventions, Araghchi remarked, "We appreciate any country that can help, particularly China. China has been helpful in the past in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. We have very good relations with China. We are strategic partners to each other. We know that the Chinese have good intentions."

The Foreign Minister expressed a clear openness to expanded Chinese involvement in the current crisis, noting that "anything that can be done by them to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic of Iran." He signalled that Tehran views Beijing's role as vital to breaking the current impasse, especially as the stakes for these negotiations extend directly to the stability of global energy markets.

Araghchi linked the success of these diplomatic efforts to the restoration of maritime order in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, stating, "We hope that by the advancement of negotiations, we come to a good conclusion so that the Strait of Hormuz will be completely secured and we can expedite the normalisation of traffic in that Strait."

However, this Iranian push for diplomacy comes as Islamabad's role is being vehemently questioned in the West. Casting a long shadow over the mediation efforts, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday publicly challenged Pakistan's integrity, citing alarming reports that Iranian military aircraft were permitted to utilise Pakistani airbases during the conflict.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Graham confronted US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding claims that Iranian assets were operating from Pakistani soil, questioning whether such logistical support was "consistent with [Pakistan] being a fair mediator." Dismissing the notion of Islamabad as a neutral party, Graham remarked, "I don't trust Pakistan, as far as I can throw them."