ETV Bharat / bharat

US Aware Of Iran's Capabilities: Iran Envoy

Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, addresses a press conference, at the Embassy of Iran, in New Delhi, Monday, April 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Iran is open to holding another round of peace talks with the United States, provided it does not make any "unlawful demands" and heeds to Tehran's conditions, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said on Monday. His comments at a media briefing came a day after talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad ended without any breakthrough.

"If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is possible," Fathali said, responding to a question. The envoy said the US side made "unlawful" demands during the talks that led to the negotiations ending without results.