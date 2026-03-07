From IPS Trainee To IAS Dream: Kakinada’s Jaswanth Chandra Secures 23rd Rank In UPSC
Kakinada: Determination and perseverance helped Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra from Kakinada achieve his long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. In the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 announced on Friday, Jaswanth secured an impressive 23rd rank, bringing pride to his hometown and family.
Interestingly, Jaswanth is already serving as an IPS trainee and is currently undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. With his latest success, he is now set to move from the police service to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
The family behind his dream
Jaswanth comes from a family that strongly supported his ambition. His mother, Gollapalli Nagalakshmi, works as a School Assistant (English) at Vakalapudi ZP High School in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. His father, Manikyala Rao, passed away five years ago.
Recalling her son’s journey, Nagalakshmi said, “Even when his father was alive, Jaswanth used to say that he wanted to become an IAS officer. Today, he has fulfilled that dream.”
Though they hail from Jaggampeta, Jaswanth grew up in Kakinada under the care of his grandfather, Lakshman Rao and maternal uncles. Lakshman Rao, who retired as the Physical Director of Rangaraya Medical College, played a key role in encouraging him.
His grandmother Annapurna expressed happiness that her grandson steadily achieved each milestone and finally reached his goal.
A journey of persistence
Jaswanth completed his schooling at Ashram School in Kakinada and his Intermediate education in Hyderabad. He later pursued B.Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
During campus placements, he secured a job at Samsung with an annual package of more than ₹50 lakh. However, he chose to pursue his dream of joining the civil services.
His UPSC journey reflects remarkable persistence. In 2020, he reached the mains stage. In 2021, he secured 314th rank and joined the Indian Postal Service, but resigned within a few months.
In 2022, he cleared the Indian Railway Management Service and also secured 51st rank in the Indian Forest Service examination. Not satisfied, he continued preparing and secured 162nd rank in 2023, entering the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Even while undergoing IPS training, he continued his preparation and appeared for the examination again.
In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, Jaswanth finally achieved his ultimate goal by securing 23rd rank, proving that determination, patience and relentless effort can turn long-cherished dreams into reality.