IOS SAGAR Going To Be Annual Event: Vice Admiral Sobti

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar berthed at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka, Saturday, April 5, 2025. It will shortly be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Karwar base. ( PTI )

New Delhi: IOS SAGAR -- an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations -- is going to be an annual event, and next year it will start around the end of March running up till May, a top naval official said.

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, said "this time we are looking at going towards the Southeast Asia (region)".

He was interacting with PTI Videos on the sidelines of inaugural session of the seventh edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) being hosted by the Indian Navy here from October 28-30.

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

On April 5, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off IOS SAGAR from the strategically-located Karwar naval base in Karnataka under a mission that sought to reinforce India's commitment to regional maritime security and international cooperation.

It was on a nearly month-long deployment in the southwest Indian Ocean Region. IOS SAGAR also emphasised India's role as a "preferred security partner" and the "first responder" in the IOR.

The theme of the 2025 edition of IPRD is 'Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth: Regional Capacity-Building and Capacity Enhancement'.

Vice Admiral Sobti said, "IOS Sagar, the vision that we had at naval headquarters for this was that...we realised that security, maritime security cannot be undertaken by one country alone, because this area is so large, no single country has got the capacity to do it on its own." "So we wanted to do it in a collective manner and the vision that we had, it was an idealistic vision that we would have one ship which would be crewed by nationalities of all the participating nations and we would do EEZ surveillance of all the participating nations," he said.

Under the vision, it will be a "multinationally-owned ship, multinationally-crewed", for the purpose of all the countries which are there in the area, Vice Admiral Sobti said.