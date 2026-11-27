ETV Bharat / bharat

IORA Nations Must Enhance Collaboration: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the launch of the official website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Nov. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security and connectivity and all littoral states in the region must jointly work towards "meaningful collaboration" in ensuring a better future for its people, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In an address at a ministerial conclave of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Jaishankar said the grouping must enhance its collective voice and reinforce its role as a regional platform at a time of significant "geopolitical changes".

India hosted the conclave in New Delhi in its capacity as the current chair of the IORA, which comprises 23 nations, including Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Somalia, Oman, Yemen, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand.

"The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting. He said India's approach to IORA and India's chairship of the bloc is guided by vision MAHASAGAR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vision MAHASAGAR or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March last year.