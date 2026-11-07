ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Supported By Testing': IOCL, BPL, HPCL Reject Karnataka's Claim Of Excess Ethanol In Petrol

Bengaluru: Oil Marketing Companies have rejected the Karnataka government's claim that petrol sold at some retail outlets in the state contained up to 31 per cent ethanol.

On Friday, the Karnataka government alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with tests recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent, and sought action against the companies. Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad, in a presser, said the allegations were based on tests on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

Reacting to the Karnataka minister's claims, the OMCs said the findings were not based on testing carried out under the prescribed procedures.

In a joint statement on Friday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said they had taken note of a release by the state’s Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology claiming that petrol at certain retail outlets contained between 26 per cent and 31 per cent ethanol.

"The OMCs would like to clarify that the claims, as reported, are not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures," the statement said.

The companies said E20 petrol supplied by them across the country, including Karnataka, conformed to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline. They said they had concerns about the sampling procedure and methodology used in the October 2026 exercise.

In a post on X, IOCL said all 893 samples tested across 27 States and UTs, including 56 from Karnataka, "were found to be within the prescribed 19–21% ethanol range". "IndianOil, along with BPCL and HPCL, has sought joint, transparent testing with the State Government to establish the facts," it said.

The Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005 (the Control Order), issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, read with the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) 2024, prescribes a defined procedure for sampling, retention, testing and communication of results, the OMCs said in their statement.