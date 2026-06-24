ETV Bharat / bharat

Invisible Summer Threat: Heatwaves Trigger Sharp Rise In Ozone Levels, Warn Researchers

A woman covers her head with a dupatta to protect herself from the scorching heatwave. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As India grapples with increasingly intense heatwaves, a new study has flagged an emerging public health threat that remains largely invisible to the public: Ground-level ozone pollution.

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have found that heatwaves are triggering dangerous spikes in ozone levels across India, exposing millions of people to unhealthy air and increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

The study, published in NPJ Clean Air, analysed heatwave events across seven temperature-homogeneous regions of India between 2004 and 2024, and found that ozone pollution worsened consistently during extreme heat.

Unlike particulate pollution, ozone is not directly emitted from vehicles or industries. Instead, it is formed when sunlight reacts with pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds. During heatwaves, higher temperatures accelerate these chemical reactions, leading to a build-up of ground-level ozone.

Number of heatwave events (IIT Kharagpur)

The findings show that ozone concentrations exceeded the World Health Organization's recommended threshold of 70 micrograms per cubic metre in every region during heatwave events. Peak ozone levels ranged from 85 to 110 micrograms per cubic metre in North-West India, North-Central India, the Interior Peninsula, and the Western Himalayas.

The increase was particularly striking in some regions. During heatwave periods, ozone levels rose by 39-45 per cent in North-West, North-Central and North-East India, while the Western Himalayan region recorded an increase of nearly 115 per cent above the WHO safety thresholds.

Researchers found that the threat does not disappear when temperatures fall. According to the study, ozone levels typically take three to four days to return to normal after a heatwave, while the broader impact of a combined heat-ozone event can persist for up to a week.

The findings suggest that people remain exposed to elevated health risks even after extreme temperatures begin to subside.

Over 26,500 Deaths Linked To Ozone Exposure

The health consequences identified by the study are substantial. According to the researchers, ozone exposure during the 2024 pre-monsoon heatwave season was associated with an estimated 15,615 deaths from ischemic heart disease and 10,898 deaths from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Together, the two conditions accounted for a mortality burden of more than 26,500 deaths nationwide.

Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory Medicine at Medanta-The Medicity, said ozone is a highly reactive gas that can significantly worsen respiratory health, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

"Ozone is a highly reactive gas and a well-known air pollutant that can irritate and inflame the airways. During heatwaves, higher temperatures can accelerate the formation of ground-level ozone, increasing the risk of respiratory problems, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, older adults and people with pre-existing lung disease," he told ETV Bharat.

He said people should watch for symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, chest tightness, wheezing, shortness of breath and reduced exercise tolerance during periods of high heat and poor air quality.

"Even healthy individuals may experience respiratory discomfort when ozone levels are elevated, while those with asthma or COPD may experience worsening symptoms or acute exacerbations," he said.