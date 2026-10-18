Investments On Paper, Jobs In Slogans; Youth Get Nothing But Paper Leaks: Rahul Slams Uttarakhand Govt
Rahul Gandhi shared a report which claimed that PSUs, fertiliser shops and flour mills were counted as Uttarakhand's investors after a global summit.
By PTI
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government in Uttarakhand on Sunday, alleging that investments exist only on paper, jobs exist only in slogans and the state's youngsters get nothing but paper leaks. He shared a media report, which claimed that public sector undertakings (PSUs), fertiliser shops and flour mills were counted as Uttarakhand's "investors" after a global summit.
In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "A sham by the (Pushkar) Dhami government in the name of investment in Uttarakhand -- yet another example of the BJP's 'double-engine' model." The Global Investors Summit was hyped extensively -- 1,779 MoUs, worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore, and nearly Rs 100 crore of public money were spent on roadshows, he said. Subsequently, the government claimed that Rs 1 lakh crore was "realised on the ground", Gandhi said.
उत्तराखंड में निवेश के नाम पर धामी सरकार का फ़र्ज़ीवाड़ा - और यह BJP ‘डबल इंजन' मॉडल का एक और नमूना है। Global Investors Summit का ढिंढोरा पीटा गया: 1,779 MoU, ₹3.56 लाख करोड़। रोडशो पर जनता के लगभग ₹100 करोड़ ख़र्च हुए | फिर सरकार ने ₹1 लाख करोड़ को "ज़मीन पर उतरा निवेश" बताया। Newslaundry ने जाँचा कि यह निवेश किसका है: * आटा चक्कियाँ, खाद-बीज की दुकानें और छोटे क्लीनिक "निवेशक" गिन लिए गए। कुछ को पता तक नहीं था। * ₹35,279 करोड़ - यानी 35% - सरकारी बिजली कंपनियों के हैं। * CSR और दान से चलने वाले एक स्कूल को ₹24.49 करोड़ का "निवेशक" बताया गया। * ₹1,200 करोड़ के "निवेशक" की कमाई चार साल से शून्य है, और रिकॉर्ड में उसका एक भी कर्मचारी नहीं। * दुबई-लंदन के रोडशो से ₹27,975 करोड़ का दावा हुआ, पर "ज़मीन पर उतरे" निवेशकों की सूची में इन दोनों शहरों की एक भी कंपनी नहीं। और समिट से सिर्फ़ सात दिन पहले, 1 दिसंबर 2023 को, "निवेश" की परिभाषा ही ढीली कर दी गई। इसे कहते हैं: पहले नियम बदलो, फिर आँकड़े बताओ। मुख्यमंत्री 3,300 "निवेशकों" की पूरी सूची सार्वजनिक करें। निवेश कागज़ पर। रोज़गार नारों में। और उत्तराखंड के युवाओं के हिस्से - पेपर लीक। @newslaundry @Basantrajsonu https://t.co/Iz2ZtQWycQ— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2026
"Newslaundry investigated the source of these investments: Flour mills, seed-and-fertiliser shops and small clinics were counted as 'investors' -- some of whom were not even aware of it. Rs 35,279 crore -- that is, 35 per cent of the total -- comes from state-owned power companies," he said, citing the report.
A school, run through CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds and donations, was categorised as an "investor" contributing Rs 24.49 crore, the Congress leader said. One "investor," credited with Rs 1,200 crore, has had zero earnings for four years and lists no employees in its records, he said.
"Roadshows in Dubai and London were claimed to have generated Rs 27,975 crore in investments; yet, not a single company from either city appears on the list of investors who have actually 'invested on the ground'," Gandhi said.
Furthermore, just seven days before the summit -- on December 1, 2023 -- the very definition of "investment" was diluted, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said and added that this is a classic case of: change the rules first, then present the figures.
"The chief minister must make the full list of these 3,300 'investors' public. Investments exist only on paper, jobs exist only in slogans. And for the youngsters of Uttarakhand? Nothing but paper leaks," Gandhi said, sharing a link to the media report. Uttarakhand goes to polls early next year.
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